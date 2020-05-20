Sofia Vergara Designed Glasses to Not 'Look Like a Granny' — See a First Look at Her Collection!

Sofia Vergara is updating your grandma's reading glasses.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the America's Got Talent judge's new eyewear collection with Foster Grant for which Vergara, 47, was hands-on in designing and curating reading glasses, sunglasses and SunReaders.

"When I turned 40, 41, 42, I started losing my sight. It's the normal thing that happens at that age. I refused to wear glasses because I felt old. I was like, 'No, I'm going to hold it. I don't need them. I don't need them,' " the Modern Family actress tells PEOPLE.

"But then I kept squinting to look at my cell phone and to put my chin down. One day, my son was like, 'Mom, you don't want to wear your glasses because you think you look old but you look older making that squinting face, putting the phone really far away. You're just getting a double chin by doing that.' I'm like, 'How dare you?' " she recalls.

When Vergara went to look for glasses she wanted to wear, she "couldn't find really cute, affordable ones." Thus, she partnered with Foster Grant to create a "super affordable, cute, glamorous line" that she could see herself wearing on a daily basis.

"That's all the glasses I wear right now," Vergara shares. "We're going to have to use them no matter what at this age, so at least use something that makes you look cute, not like you're the little grandma."

The star hilariously adds, "Those little ones at the top of your nose make you look like a granny if you're reading or something. And I hate that. I prefer the ones that are bold and already a statement, not tiny little things that on your nose."

Vergara partnered with a designer for the execution of her designs. "I, of course, worked with a glasses designer because I mean if not, I would have just created something cute but not very comfortable or practical," she says. "He guided me. So I picked with him the colors and what I wanted. He got all my ideas. Then we came together with all these designs."

And not only is Vergara sharing them with her own loved ones and fans, but she and Foster Grant will also donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold.

"We're donating glasses to people that can't afford them. Every time you buy a pair, one is donated. So that's also super cool," the mom of one says. "It's not just a point of making money for myself if I can help other people. I'm in a position that I can do this, so I have to do that. I try to also make it part of something that is going to help other people."

Especially at a time when most are spending time at home and indoors, Vergara hopes her glasses collection will help others. "Now that I am home reading so much more, I know how important they are to so many of us. I also know a woman wants to feel good when wearing them, wherever she is," she says. "I wanted to offer fashionable, chic, fresh eyewear styles, allowing women to not just to see, but to see beautifully."