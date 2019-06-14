Sofía Vergara’s Favorite Cleanser Has Over 4,400 Rave Reviews — and It’s Only $6

Image zoom

If you haven’t noticed, Sofía Vergara’s skin is always glowing — so you’d think she has a million dollar skincare routine that consisted of diamond-infused products. But as it turns out, Vergara sticks to the “very simple stuff,” naming a surprisingly affordable cleanser (we’re talking $6!) as her current skincare go-to. And it’s one that you might recognize sitting on drugstore shelves: Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser.

In a recent interview with Who What Wear, she named the brand’s gentle cleanser and eye makeup remover as a few of the products she’s loving right now. “I try different ones all the time, because people recommend me stuff, especially in this business. But the basic stuff works best for me,” Vergara said.

Yes, Vergara uses the same cleanser you used as a teen in high school. There’s something to be said about sticking to the basics when it comes to skincare — and in fact, thousands of people have lots of thoughts about it, too. Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser boasts over 4,400 rave reviews from shoppers who say it’s the only cleanser they’ll ever use. There’s a reason everyone loves this $6 cleanser — because it’s gentle enough to use on all skin types. Its creamy formula is made up of mild ingredients (sans soap) that soothe and soften the skin without clogging pores. Plus, you can use it to remove your makeup!

“My mom had purchased this cleanser for me when I was younger. I didn’t realize how AMAZING it was until purchasing it many months ago as an adult. It’s great on sensitive skin, and it truly works! I pair it with the moisturizing lotion and it’s definitely a dream combo. Leaves your skin feeling amazing and non greasy!” one reviewer wrote.

Other customers with acne-prone skin have been surprised to find that the cleanser works better for them than the pricer products.

“I never thought something so simple would work for my acne-prone skin! I’ve spent so much money on different cleansers and facial treatments/systems to try and keep my moderate acne at bay,” a shopper wrote. “I find this product is cleanses well, without over drying my skin, causing it to produce even more oil. Simple, affordable, and effective!”

Vergara’s glowing skin is enough to make us want to throw it back to the basics, but the fact that the Cetaphil cleanser has so many rave reviews at Walmart and is dermatologist-approved makes us want to even more now. Keep scrolling to shop it!

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $6.33; walmart.com