Chic in Chanel! See All of Sofia Richie's Gorgeous Wedding Week Looks

Sofia Richie is one incredibly chic and stylish bride!

The model, who married Elliot Grainge in Antibes, France, over the weekend, wore several gorgeous looks throughout her wedding week.

On Tuesday, the model showed off one of her bridal looks, a fitted long mocha Khaite long-sleeved dress, which transformed into fringe mid-thigh. She paired the dress with white pointed flats and wore her hair up in a sleek bun.

In a second photo, Richie, 24, showed a closeup of her matching wooden Chanel purse with black trimming. She captioned the post with a brown heart.

"Are you ready… ? 🤎," her father commented on the post, adding in a matching brown heart.

On Wednesday, the model and daughter of Lionel Richie rocked an all white look — hinting at her soon-to-be bridal status — in the South of France ahead of her wedding to Grainge.

In a trio of shots posted on her Instagram, Richie posed in front of a classic white convertible in a head-to-toe white ensemble styled by Liat Baruch. She wore a long white button-down top with large pockets and a square neck shape that highlighted her toned arms, as well as a matching long skirt that ended at her ankles.

She matched the look with black rounded sunglasses, white flip-flops and a white Chanel bag with flower ribbon flair. But that wasn't the only Chanel! She also wore a silver Chanel pearl and silver laced necklace and a white headscarf with the designer's infamous logo, which she used to tie her hair up into a single braid.

Earlier that day, Richie posted a photo wearing a black and light blue halter dress. She paired the long dress with a cute purple mini tote and stunning gold and black dangle earrings.

Kicking off a weekend full of Chanel, Richie wore a gorgeous Chanel dress on Thursday in a photo she posted to Instagram. The model's floor-length cream dress featured black trim and a black bow on the front of her waist. She topped off the look with a Chanel wood bag with the iconic Cs on the front, black sunglasses, and gold and pearl jewelry.

Later on Thursday, Richie wore a long body-hugging light blue dress by Khaite. The dress featured long sleeves with slight bell sleeves and tiny blue buttons. "Something bleue," the bride wrote alongside the photo.

Early on Friday, Richie was chic in a short white collared Chanel dress adorned with big gold buttons down the front and on each hip pocket. She paired the gorgeous dress with a multi-colored Chanel handbag and pink and black Chanel flats.

For the rehearsal dinner and ceremony, the bride wore three custom-made Chanel dresses, which she shared a sneak preview of with Vogue.

Describing the looks to the outlet, she explained, "I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple. Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!"

In the video posted to Vogue's Instagram page, the model changed into her first bridal look for the rehearsal dinner: a high-neck, long-sleeved beaded dress with beaded frills in the midsection and bottom of the dress.

"I'm scared to move because I don't want to ruin one bead," Richie said in the clip. "This is like a fairy tale. It really is. It's like an art piece. I feel like a princess, I really do!"

She then changed into her wedding dress for the ceremony, which featured a crisscross neckline with several white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric in classic leaf designs. The dress also has an important detail: an "S&E" with the date underneath.

"It is such magic," Richie said, describing the dress, which also featured a "heart design" in the middle of her chest. "I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."

Richie finally previewed her short, simple and structured afterparty dress with the iconic Chanel camellia in the center of her chest, which she planned to wear for the wedding afterparty.

"This, to me, is like my little girl dream," Richie said. "And the fact that it is inspired [by] Claudia Schiffer's runway dress is iconic and dope."

"I can dance, [and] I can move," Richie added, noting that the wedding afterparty will be similar to a nightclub with music and strobe lights and that she planned to eat "pizza and fries in this dress."

Richie's sister Nicole posted a photo on Sunday of the sisters, both looking very chic. Richie was in a sparkling silver and white halter dress and white flip flops while Nicole rocked a blue tie-dye fitted dress and blue slides.

The new bride wrapped her wedding festivities with a flirty red and white polka-dot brunch dress on Monday, which could be seen in TikToker Jake Shane's video from their morning outdoors.