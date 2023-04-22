Sofia Richie Wears Three Chic Chanel Wedding Dresses During France Ceremony to Elliot Grainge

The couple tied the knot Saturday at a ceremony in Antibes surrounded by family and friends

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 22, 2023 05:28 PM
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Photo: BACKGRID

Here comes the bride… in Chanel!

Sofia Richie, 24, and Elliot Grainge celebrated their nuptials in Antibes, France, surrounded by close family and friends. The bride wore not one, but three custom-made Chanel dresses throughout the event, which she shared a sneak preview of with Vogue.

Describing the looks to the publication, she explained, "I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple. Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!"

In the video posted to Vogue Magazine's Instagram page, the model changed into her first bridal look for the rehearsal dinner: a high-necked, long-sleeved beaded dress with beaded frills in the midsection and bottom of the dress.

"I'm scared to move because I don't want to ruin one bead," Richie said in the clip. "This is like a fairy tale. It really is. It's like an art piece. I feel like a princess, I really do!"

She then changed into her wedding dress for the ceremony, which featured a criss-cross neckline with several white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric in classic leaf designs. The dress also has an important detail: an "S&E" with the date underneath (to signify Richie's something blue for her wedding).

"It is such magic," Richie said, describing the dress which also featured a "heart design" in the middle of her chest. "I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."

Richie finally previewed her short, simple and structured after-party dress with the iconic Chanel camellia in the center of her chest, which she planned to wear for the wedding after-party.

"This, to me, is like my little girl dream," Richie said. "And the fact that it is inspired [by] Claudia Schiffer's runway dress is iconic and dope."

"I can dance, [and] I can move," Richie added, noting that the wedding after-party will be similar to a nightclub with music and strobe lights and that she planned to eat "pizza and fries in this dress."

In the last few days leading up to the wedding, the influencer and Nudestix beauty director has been sharing glimpses at the preparations for her forthcoming nuptials to the music executive.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old uploaded her first-ever TikTok video to her new account and tacked on her soon-to-be husband's last name to her username, @sofiarichiegrainge.

However, Richie's cheeky nod to her love wasn't mentioned in the stylish get-ready-with-me video, which shows the star picking out an outfit for a dinner event in the South of France.

At the end of the clip, she's seen twirling around in a halter-neck bodycon dress with a blue chevron pattern, gold earrings and white shoes, and holding a fuchsia purse, before giving the camera a kiss.

Richie has already racked up thousands of followers on her account as of writing. Many of her followers complimented the outfit, showed excitement for the account and wished her well on her ceremony in the comment section of the video.

https://www.instagram.com/sofiarichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instaram
Sofia Richie. Sofia Richie/Instaram

Earlier this week, Richie teased that the big day is inching closer, sharing an aerial photo of an island captioned with the words, "Here we go," and wedding-related emojis to Instagram.

And just one day before going public with her TikTok account, she shared a series of photos of her channeling bridal style.

In the carousel shared Wednesday, Richie poses in front of a white convertible in a head-to-toe white look styled by Liat Baruch. The set consists of a vintage-like waist-length vest with a matching mermaid skirt.

Her choice of accessories were a ribbon-adorned Chanel handbag, round sunglasses and a scarf tied around her braided ponytail.

"La rêverie ♡," Richie captioned the post, which translates in English to "daydreaming."

sofia richie
Sofia Richie. sofia richie/instagram

Richie and Grainge were first linked in April 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official that month. Just one year later, the two were engaged. A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two are "a great match."

Richie has shown her dedication to her beau by converting to his religion of Judaism ahead of their pending ceremony.

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," she wrote in the post shared on April 3. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."

