Stars Attend Sofia Richie's South of France Wedding Celebration to Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's famous friends and family members are on hand to celebrate the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza.

On Saturday, guests attending the model and music executive's "I do's" began to descend upon Antibes, France, for their big day. Among the attendees are Lionel Richie, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, plus Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum.

In the days before her wedding, the influencer and Nudestix beauty director, 24, shared glimpses of the preparations for her forthcoming nuptials to Grange.

On Thursday, Richie uploaded her first-ever TikTok video to her new account and tacked on her now-husband's last name to her username, @sofiarichiegrainge.

"Alright guys, it's the night before my wedding weekend starts, so my family is about to land and I'm just going to get ready for dinner," she posted in a TikTok on April 20.

sofia richie/instagram

The following day, the bride-to-be revealed she was "kicking off the festivities with a little pool hand with my friends, and saying hello to people who are just arriving today."

The day before going public with her TikTok account, she posted a series of photos of her channeling some bridal style.

In the carousel shared Wednesday, Richie posed in front of a white convertible in a head-to-toe white look styled by Liat Baruch. The set consisted of a vintage-like waist-length vest with a matching mermaid skirt.

Sofia Richie Instagram

Her choice of accessories were a ribbon-adorned Chanel handbag, round sunglasses and a scarf tied around her braided ponytail.

"La rêverie ♡," Richie captioned the post, which translates in English to "daydreaming."

Richie and Grainge were first linked in April 2021, and made their relationship Instagram official that month. Just one year later, the two were engaged. A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two are "a great match."

Richie recently revealed that she converted to Judaism ahead of their ceremony.

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," she wrote in a post shared on April 3. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."