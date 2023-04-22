Stars Attend Sofia Richie's South of France Wedding Celebration to Elliot Grainge

Cameron Diaz and Paris Hilton were just some of the famous friends in attendance at the weekend event

By Emily Strohm
Published on April 22, 2023 04:43 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE); Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles held at Delilah on January 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Paris Hilton and LACMA Trustee Carter Reum attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty for REVOLVE; Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's famous friends and family members are on hand to celebrate the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza.

On Saturday, guests attending the model and music executive's "I do's" began to descend upon Antibes, France, for their big day. Among the attendees are Lionel Richie, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, plus Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum.

In the days before her wedding, the influencer and Nudestix beauty director, 24, shared glimpses of the preparations for her forthcoming nuptials to Grange.

On Thursday, Richie uploaded her first-ever TikTok video to her new account and tacked on her now-husband's last name to her username, @sofiarichiegrainge.

"Alright guys, it's the night before my wedding weekend starts, so my family is about to land and I'm just going to get ready for dinner," she posted in a TikTok on April 20.

sofia richie
sofia richie/instagram

The following day, the bride-to-be revealed she was "kicking off the festivities with a little pool hand with my friends, and saying hello to people who are just arriving today."

The day before going public with her TikTok account, she posted a series of photos of her channeling some bridal style.

In the carousel shared Wednesday, Richie posed in front of a white convertible in a head-to-toe white look styled by Liat Baruch. The set consisted of a vintage-like waist-length vest with a matching mermaid skirt.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie Instagram

Her choice of accessories were a ribbon-adorned Chanel handbag, round sunglasses and a scarf tied around her braided ponytail.

"La rêverie ♡," Richie captioned the post, which translates in English to "daydreaming."

Richie and Grainge were first linked in April 2021, and made their relationship Instagram official that month. Just one year later, the two were engaged. A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two are "a great match."

Richie recently revealed that she converted to Judaism ahead of their ceremony.

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," she wrote in a post shared on April 3. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."

