Sofia Richie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Engagement to Elliot Grainge: 'Most Special Moment'

Sofia Richie is still celebrating her engagement to Elliot Grainge.

The 24-year-old model said goodbye to 2022 on Saturday by posting a carousel of photos from the moment Grainge popped the question, noting that it was the highlight of her year.

One snapshot shows the couple sharing a kiss following the proposal, while another photo puts Richie's massive diamond ring on display. The post also features a sweet selfie of the couple on the day they became engaged.

"2022, thanks for the most special moment of my life 😉@elliot," Richie wrote in the Instagram caption.

Richie, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, announced her engagement to Grainge — founder and CEO of record label 10K and son of Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group — in April of last year.

The Nudestix beauty director confirmed the news with an Instagram carousel of the dreamy candlelit proposal.

In one photo, Grainge was pictured kneeling down on one knee, and in another, the couple shared a sweet kiss with Richie showing off her engagement ring.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," the bride-to-be wrote under the post.

The two went public with their relationship in April 2021.

In October, Richie gave fans a glimpse at her glamorous bachelorette party in Paris.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Richie was seen beaming in a set of chic pajamas, surrounded by pink and silver balloons.

"Ready for the best week with my people," she captioned the post.

On her Instagram Stories, the model captured behind-the-scenes photos of the romantic décor such as the "Miss to Mrs." pillowcases, ring-shaped cake, and bedazzled shot glasses.

The model even shared a selfie of her and sister Nicole wearing their bachelorette accessories of choice — NSFW headbands.

"Omg…we have a theme," Richie wrote.