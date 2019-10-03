Sofia Richie Rocks Sexy Pink Mini Dress Ahead of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Debut

Sofia Richie is pretty in pink!

The 21-year-old model stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for Vince Camuto’s Sunset Soiree ahead of her Keeping Up with the Kardashians debut this upcoming Sunday.

For the event, Richie arrived wearing a plunging leather minidress in baby pink, which she paired with knee-high snake-skin boots and a clutch to match. She further accessorized the look with a few glittering statement necklaces.

Her outing comes after KUWTK dropped a teaser for her debut in the reality series alongside boyfriend Scott Disick, who previously dated Kourtney Kardashian and shares three children with her — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

In the episode, Richie joins the co-parents on a family vacation, in what Disick describes as an “awkward situation,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

RELATED: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Want to Buy a House Together in Malibu: ‘It Would Be Fun to Move’

“I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take a toll on me,” Disick, 36, tells Kardashian in the clip. “This trip has so much pressure.”

Richie and Disick have been linked together since 2017, and recently discussed moving to a new home together in Malibu on Flip It Like Disick.

During show’s season finale the two discussed Richie’s lukewarm feelings about Disick’s current “bachelor pad,” and the possibility of finding a new home together in Malibu.

“I love Malibu! I would be down to move to Malibu any day,” the model said, after Disick brings up the idea, adding that she would love to add her own personal “touches on things” — making the space feel like more of a home for the both of them.

“I feel like it would be nice to start over, now that I think about it,” Richie added.

The house flipper also shared how comfortable he felt with Richie, acknowledging that without her, he “was always looking for somebody or something.”

“She’s always been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man, and made things easier in my life,” said.