Sofia Richie Rocks Regal Look to Watch Dad Lionel Richie at Coronation Concert Days After Her Honeymoon 

Sofia Richie Grainge is shaping up to be style royalty.

After days of spending a sunny vacation with her husband Elliot Grainge, whom she wed on April 22 in Antibes, France, the couple made their way to England to cheer on Lionel Richie as he took the stage at the Coronation Concert Sunday.

Before heading to Windsor Castle's East Lawn where the mega performance was held, Richie Grainge, 24, filmed a getting-ready TikTok detailing her regal look of the night.

"I'm so excited. Get ready with me to watch my dad perform at the King's Coronation. Can't believe I just said that," she began the video.

Unlike her other uploads, which show Richie Grainge doing her own makeup as she gives life updates, this one started off with the star already glammed up for the "special event."

She then gave the camera a closer look at her outfit: a Destree satin maroon set consisting of a cropped blazer with shoulder pads and cigarette trousers. Her accessories included black satin Saint Laurent pumps, large gold hoop earrings and a black bag.

In her full ensemble, she then did a little dance before saying, "I'm feeling good. Can't wait to see my dad!"

The rest of the video includes vlog-like snippets from the celebratory ceremony, including a clip of the "All Night Long" artist playing the piano.

Richie Grainge's date for the night was her music executive beau. In an Instagram Story shared by the four-time Grammy winner, the newlyweds are seen smiling in between Lionel and his longtime girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

"About last night," the caption reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lionel Richie/instagram

The large-scale musical gathering, which also included a golden performance by Katy Perry, occurred one day after King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were officially crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Attendees at the show included Kate Middleton and Prince William with their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. After a busy day at the crowning ceremony on Saturday, 5-year-old Prince Louis missed the concert.