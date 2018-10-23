Sofia Richie/Instagram

Sofia Richie is showing some skin in her latest Instagram.

The 20-year-old model embraced her sultry side by wearing a bright red bra (with a crystal strap!), skin-tight latex shorts, a red bob wig and sexy cherry smoky eye as she posed inside the home she shares with 35-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick.

Richie captioned the revealing shot, “Dare to play.”

The rising model enlisted her boyfriend as her photographer for another sexy at-home shoot she posted earlier this month. In the image, Richie is seated cross-legged on a bed while wearing a plunging black mini-dress. Watching the scene unfold, Disick, stands by the wall in order to snap the perfect shot.

Sofia Richie/Instagram

She captioned the photo, “The man in the mirror,” referencing Michael Jackson’s 1987 song of the same name.

Richie and Disick initially sparked romance rumors in spring 2017, and despite the couple’s substantial age difference, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told PEOPLE that the famous family fully supports the pair’s relationship now.

“Everyone really likes her,” the source told PEOPLE, adding, “They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem.”