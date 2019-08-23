Sofia Richie Can’t Stop Posting Photos in This Adorable Daisy Dress — and We Found More Affordable Lookalikes

Sofia Richie is enjoying her summer vacation in style! Though we usually see her modeling designer labels during runway season, it’s her off-duty looks that we’re always gushing over.

We’ve been taking note of Richie’s vacay-style since she has been galavanting around Europe with boyfriend, Scott Disick, to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s birthday — and our hearts nearly skipped a beat when she posted four different photos wearing an adorable daisy-printed midi dress from Réalisation Par.

Known for its super silky garments, the Australian brand is behind that gorgeous slip-style midi leopard skirt you’ve seen every cool girl wearing on Instagram. Since launching four years ago, the label has gained a cult-like following among celebs like Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, Behati Prinsloo, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Biel, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Richie’s daisy dress, known as “The Jeet", is the modern classic slip dress you never knew you needed in your life. Designed to be worn high on the collar bone with its halter neckline and with a low, backless cut, this dress screams business in front, party in the back. Its straps can be tied three different ways, making it the perfect versatile dress to add to your wardrobe.

Plus, it’s a piece that can be easily transitioned for fall — pair it with a black leather moto jacket and black booties for a night out on the town, or layer a white tee under it for a more casual look. Ringing in at $210, this is definitely an investment staple piece, but one Richie proves is worth every penny. If her “Jeet” dress is a little out of your price range, Réalisation Par also has a similar shorter version of the dress, known as "The Devon", that’s $30 cheaper.

We’ve also scoured the Internet to find a few other budget-friendly daisy dress options, too. Scroll down to shop them!

