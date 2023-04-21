Sofia Richie Poses with Sister Nicole Before Her Weekend Wedding in France

The two sisters, daughters of Lionel Richie, took some shots prior to Sofia's marriage to Elliot Grainge in Antibes, France

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 21, 2023 10:56 PM
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Photo: EliotPress/MEGA

Sofia and Nicole Richie are sharing some sisterly love ahead of Sofia's marriage to Elliot Grainge in France.

The two siblings posed in advance of the celebration of Sofia's marriage to the music executive at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Friday.

Nicole, 41, wore a leaf-green full-length dress as she placed an arm around 24-year-old model bride Sofia, dressed in a high-necked traditional white gown.

Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
EliotPress/MEGA

Grainge proposed to Richie during a tropical getaway last April, getting down on one knee in front of a stunning backdrop, surrounded by candles and flowers.

"Forever isn't long enough," Richie captioned images from their engagement on Instagram.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock (9451378ad) Nicole Richie, Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie and Miles Richie Lionel Richie Hand and Footprint Ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Mar 2018
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after their engagement announcement, Richie's father — who is a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge's father — told Access Hollywood, "I love Elliot. I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

"They make each other really happy," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days after their engagement. "He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

Nicole has been married to her husband Joel Madden since 2010, and shares daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 13, with him.

Related Articles
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Says She Has 'No Time for Other People's Opinions' of Her: 'I'm a Capricorn'
Luxx Noir London; Rupaul’s Drag race season 15; credit: MTV
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Luxx Noir London on Her Unbreakable Confidence and Fierce Fashion (Exclusive)
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Ahead of Her Wedding with Welcome Party and Glam Rehearsal Dinner in Antibes, France
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)
Elliot Grainge Shares Rare Comment About Life with Fiancée Sofia Richie: 'My Happy Place'
Demi Moore
Demi Moore Relaxes in an Animal-Print Bikini in Casual Makeup-Free Instagram with Her Dog
Taylor Swift has a girl’s night out at a private club Zero Bond with her besties following split from Joe.
Taylor Swift Steps Out in LBD for Hangout with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and HAIM: See Their G.N.O. Looks!
lizzo
Lizzo Gives Her Makeup Artist the Day Off and Shows Her Own Beauty Skills: 'I'm Getting Nervous'
sofia richie
Sofia Richie Celebrates Day 1 of Her Wedding Weekend with 'a Little Pool Hang' with Friends
Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Exposed Thong in Sparkly Gold Dress
Heidi Klum Does the Exposed Thong Trend in Daring Gold Mini Dress — See the Look!
Sparrow Madden, Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, and Harlow Madden attend Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!: Get The Sillies Out! 50+ city tour kick-off performance on Thanksgiving weekend at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on in Los Angeles Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!: Get The Sillies Out!, Los Angeles, USA
Nicole Richie's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Selma Blair was on the cover of British Vogue
Selma Blair Poses for 'British Vogue' Cover with Her Cane on Full Display: 'It's an Extension of Me' 
zendaya
Zendaya Officially Joins Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador Following Fan Speculation — See Her Debut!
Sofia Richie is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City
Sofia Richie Joins TikTok — with Her Married Name! — Just in Time to Show Off Her Wedding Prep
Lori Harvey, rihanna
Lori Harvey Reveals She Wishes She Had Rihanna's Wardrobe: 'She's a Fashion Icon' (Exclusive)
Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Hailey Bieber Says She's Experienced 'Some of the Saddest, Hardest Moments Ever' in 2023
US singer Lourdes Leon arrives for the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023, in New York City. - H&M announced in March 2023 its Mugler collaborative collection, slated to launch in stores and online on May 11, 2023.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Channels Her Inner 'Temptress' in Daring Cutout Catsuit 