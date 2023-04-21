Sofia Richie Poses with Sister Nicole Before Her Weekend Wedding in France

Sofia and Nicole Richie are sharing some sisterly love ahead of Sofia's marriage to Elliot Grainge in France.

The two siblings posed in advance of the celebration of Sofia's marriage to the music executive at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Friday.

Nicole, 41, wore a leaf-green full-length dress as she placed an arm around 24-year-old model bride Sofia, dressed in a high-necked traditional white gown.

Grainge proposed to Richie during a tropical getaway last April, getting down on one knee in front of a stunning backdrop, surrounded by candles and flowers.

"Forever isn't long enough," Richie captioned images from their engagement on Instagram.

Shortly after their engagement announcement, Richie's father — who is a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge's father — told Access Hollywood, "I love Elliot. I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

"They make each other really happy," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days after their engagement. "He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

Nicole has been married to her husband Joel Madden since 2010, and shares daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 13, with him.