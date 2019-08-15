Sofia Richie wants to enjoy her European vacation in peace.

The model, 20, shared a sultry snap to Instagram on Wednesday, in which she posed in a tiny black bikini showing off her derriere.

“Just leave me be 🥰,” Richie captioned the post, which included two photos of herself lounging on a black and white couch in the itty-bitty swimwear and dark sunglasses, with her blonde hair slicked back. She seemed to be on a boat off the coast of Southern France, as she tagged her location for the post as Antibes.

The background of the photos feature bright blue skies and sparkling deep blue waters, with another boat off in the distance.

Richie seems to be enjoying her time abroad, which culminated in BFF Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday bash on Saturday. Jenner, 22, chartered the mega-yacht Tranquility for her birthday weekend, inviting along family members and several of her close friends.

The 300-ft. ship comes with a 29-person crew, accommodates 22 guests, and comes with a hefty price tag: about $1.2 million per week, according to TMZ.

In addition to 10 cabins, the ship also includes a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Richie was spotted aboard the ship along with boyfriend Scott Disick. The pair stepped out in Capri on Friday — the night before Jenner’s birthday — arm-in-arm and in matching outfits.

Disick, 36, sported a periwinkle button down with white trousers and a salmon-colored jacket, which paired perfectly with his girlfriend’s coral-colored Manning Cartell dress.

It looks like the entourage’s voyage has left Italy — Richie shared several photos from Positano — and is now exploring France.

Jenner also shared an Instagram post on Wednesday with the caption: “Baby we should hit the South of France✨.”

The pictures feature Jenner posing in a floral corseted dress with boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi, who sits in a stroller. All the shots are in front of a large, tree-lined estate.