Sofia Richie Is Now Working with Former Kardashian Stylist Monica Rose

In 2017, the Kardashian-Jenner family made a major change to their glam squad. First, Khloé Kardashian, who was the last sister to continue working with Monica Rose, parted ways with the stylist. Then, the entire family unfollowed Rose from Instagram. (In addition to Khloé, Rose had worked with Kim Kardashian West and Kendall and Kylie Jenner at different points over the course of nearly a decade.) The family has (mostly) kept mum about why they split from Rose — who is largely credited with crafting the signature Kardashian style — and while Rose has continued to work with celebrity clients including Chrissy Teigen and Katharine McPhee, the KarJenner crew has moved onto other stylists. However, it seems Rose is back in the KarJenner universe — because she just added Sofia Richie to her client roster.

The 19-year-old is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. And although Kourtney was not a client of Rose’s, they undoubtedly saw quite a bit of each other during Rose’s time styling her four sisters.

Rose shared a photo of Richie wearing a sexy purple Alexandre Vauthier wrap mini dress during her summer getaway with her signature hashtag, “#STYLEDbyMonicaRose.”

Richie originally shared the snap to commemorate her trip to Spain.

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Shortly after her Spanish getaway, she enjoyed a romantic vacation in the Greek islands with Disick, where he shared cheeky pics of Richie during their stay.

While the Kardashian family hasn’t revealed much information as to why they stopped working with Rose, Kim did share on Watch What Happens Live that her reason for parting with Rose was different than her sisters’.

“I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this,” she told Cohen, hinting that there was another reason for her sisters’ split.

“But I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover — my makeover when I met Kanye — and I will say that Kanye got me a new team and we kind of documented it,” she added. “So I think people think that’s the reason, and for me, maybe that is the reason. I needed a new vibe.”

But she wouldn’t reveal anything further, telling Cohen, “You’d have to ask Khloe and Kendall and Kylie and the girls.”