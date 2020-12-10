Sofia Richie Cozies Up in Loungewear from Drake's New OVO Fashion Collection

The rapper's clothing line October's Very Own (OVO) recruited Sofia Richie to star in its new campaign

Sofia Richie found the perfect stay-at-home quarantine wardrobe — and it's from Drake's new collection for his streetwear brand October's Very Own (OVO).

To kick off the launch of OVO's next big drop of women's apparel, which includes everything from pastel sweats featuring its signature owl logo, turtleneck bodysuits, leggings, silk pajamas, sheer blouses and accessories, Richie, 22, showed off all the designs in its new campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From lounging on a cozy couch to snuggling under the covers in bed, Richie's OVO ad proves that Drake's clothes are the perfect pieces to fulfill everyone's of-the-moment quarantine style needs.

Image zoom Credit: October's Very Own

Image zoom Credit: October's Very Own

The rapper, who founded OVO with Oliver El-Khatib in 2011, told Complex that he's in "this for the long run" and saw the label as a "growing brand."

Image zoom Credit: October's Very Own

“With our brand, it really is something we started just for us. The owl being bootleg to the point where I see people walking around with owl sweatshirts—it blows my mind. And me and Oliver [el-Khatib] talk about it all the time like, ‘Man, what should we do? Should we just make these sweaters and sell them?’" he told Complex.

"I want to give you a product. I want to give people a piece of myself," Drake added.

Now Drake's focused on even more ways to give fans a little piece of himself, but this time, in the form of a candle. The rapper's teaming with Better World Fragrance House on a line of five scented candles, with one that was made to smell just like Drake.

Image zoom Drake | Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage; Better World Fragrance House