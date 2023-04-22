Sofia Richie Marries Music Executive Elliot Grainge in Ultra Glam South of France Wedding 

The 24-year-old model, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, said "I do" to music executive Elliot Grainge on April 22 in Antibes, France

By Emily Strohm
Published on April 22, 2023 02:27 PM
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Photo: BACKGRID

Sofia Richie is married!

The 24-year-old model, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie and sister of television personality Nicole Richie, said "I do" to music executive Elliot Grainge on April 22 in Antibes, France, PEOPLE can confirm.

Richie announced the couple's engagement in April 2022 on Instagram, sharing two photos of the romantic moment.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she captioned the pic.

Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie/Instagram

Grainge also posted a photo from the occasion, in which the twosome are kissing. "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote beside the image.

After posting the happy news, many of Richie's friends shared their congrats for the couple.

As Lisa Rinna said she's "so happy" for the pair, Lori Harvey wrote: "Omgggg congratulations babe!!!! 🤍." Olivia Jade Giannulli replied with multiple red heart emojis while Morgan Stewart said, "Yes!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats!!"

"😍😍😍😍😍 ahhhhh," Lily Collins commented as Jasmine Tookes wrote, "Omg! Congratulations 🤎."

Richie made the pair's relationship Instagram official in April 2021. At the time, she shared a photo of the couple kissing alongside a black heart emoji.

Grainge is the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects. His dad is Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

Before their relationship turned romantic, the duo knew each other for years. Richie's father — legendary singer Lionel Richie — was a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge's father, Sir Lucian Grainge.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie Instagram

After Richie announced her engagement to Grainge, her dad publicly gave his approval.

"I love Elliot," the "Hello" singer told Access Hollywood on April 26 shortly after his daughter's announcement. "I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE in 2022 that Richie and Grainge are perfect for one another.

"They make each other really happy. He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

Ahead of her wedding, Richie revealed on her Instagram Stories that she converted to Judaism.

Sofia Richie Reveals She’s Converted to Judaism Ahead of Wedding to Fiance Elliot Grainge: ‘One of the Greatest Experiences of My Life’
Sofia Richie reveals she' converted to Judaism. Sofia Richie Instagram

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," posted Richie. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."

Just days before her "I do's", the influencer and Nudestix beauty director shared glimpses ot the preparations for her nuptials. Richie uploaded her first-ever TikTok video to her new account and tacked on her soon-to-be husband's last name to her username, @sofiarichiegrainge.

"It's day one of wedding festivities, I just woke up," Richie told her 154,000 followers on April 21. "I don't know how it's possible, but I've already lost my voice. Typical me," she said with a chuckle. "It's going to be fine."

The bride-to-be revealed that she was getting ready for a "little pool hang with my friends," to say hello to people who had just arrived. For the get-together, she said she wanted to do "a light soft little gentle makeup moment."

The couple also celebrated before their nuptials with a dinner out at Mamo Michelangelo Restaurant in Antbes.

"Quick stopover at Mamo's for @sofiarichie & @elliot before they say I do. Like @lionelrichie would say may your life be good, wild and sweet🌟" the restaurant captioned a photo on Instagram of the couple.

Prior to Grainge, Richie had been in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick.

Richie and Disick, 38, were first linked in 2017. PEOPLE then announced in May 2020 that the pair were "taking a break" from the relationship, with a source saying the Talentless founder wanted to "focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids" with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

