Sofia Richie Kicks Off Wedding Day in France with Intimate Bridal Breakfast — See the Photos!

The model is set to wed music executive Elliot Grainge in Antibes, France, on Saturday

By Emily Strohm
Published on April 22, 2023 09:47 AM
https://www.instagram.com/sofiarichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Photo: Sofia Richie/Instagram

Sofia Richie is kicking off her wedding day with a good meal and lots of love!

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie, 24, enjoyed an intimate bridal breakfast to kick off her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on Saturday morning.

"The big day," she captioned a photo on her Instagram Story of a table set for 10 on an outdoor patio, which was decorated with pink, yellow and blue balloons.

Richie also reposted photos from attending guests that showed off more wedding details, including white and blue monogrammed silk robes for her bridesmaids and welcome gifts put in each guest's room that included monogrammed sweatshirts, hats, water bottles and the weekend's itinerary.

https://www.instagram.com/sofiarichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie/Instagram

The bride-to-be has been documenting the days ahead of her Saturday nuptials since she and Grainge arrived in France.

"Here's the plan for today's pool day hang," Richie posted on TikTok Friday, showing off her "cute little mini dress" by Proenza, which she paired with "bedazzly, sparkly Chanel slides, and a "colorful, fun little" bag.

https://www.instagram.com/sofiarichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie/Instagram

"I knew when I bought this dress it was going to be my welcome dress," she then told her followers, adding, "I'm going to wear these fun Oscar earrings. I feel like it is so South of France and festive."

"Let me know what you guys think," Richie capped off her video. "I'm really trying to hit the bridal mark this morning, so let me know if you think I've done it. Wish me luck!"

Later in the day, the star was photographed looking glam at what appeared to be her rehearsal dinner.

https://www.instagram.com/sofiarichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie/Instagram

Grainge proposed to Richie during a tropical getaway last April, getting down on one knee in front of a stunning backdrop while surrounded by candles and flowers.

"Forever isn't long enough," Richie captioned images from their engagement on Instagram.

Shortly after their announcement, Richie's father — who is a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge's father — told Access Hollywood, "I love Elliot. I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

"They make each other really happy," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days after their engagement. "He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

