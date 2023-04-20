Sofia Richie Joins TikTok — with Her Married Name! — Just in Time to Show Off Her Wedding Prep

Call her "Sofia Richie Grainge"

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 03:49 PM
Sofia Richie is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Richie just gave fans a hint at the status of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge.

Within the last few days, the influencer and Nudestix beauty director has been sharing glimpses at the preparations for her forthcoming nuptials to the music executive.

And on Thursday, the 24-year-old uploaded her first-ever TikTok video to her new account and tacked on her soon-to-be husband's last name to her username, @sofiarichiegrainge.

However, Richie's cheeky nod to her love wasn't mentioned in the stylish get-ready-with-me video, which shows the star picking out an outfit for a dinner event in the South of France.

At the end of the clip she's seen twirling around in a halter-neck bodycon dress with a blue chevron pattern, gold earrings and white shoes, and holding a fuchsia purse, before giving the camera a kiss.

Richie has already racked up thousands of followers on her account as of writing. Many of her followers complimented the outfit, showed excitement for account and wished her well on her ceremony in the comment section of the video.

But Richie is clearly ready to be a TikTok girlie, because she followed up the first video with another one, revealing that it's the night before her wedding weekend kicks off. In the video, she shares her getting-ready routine for her face, joking that she "went to town" in the sun, getting a bit of a burn that she had to cover with concealer.

Earlier this week, Richie teased that the big day is inching closer, sharing an aerial photo of an island captioned with the words, "Here we go," and wedding-related emojis to Instagram.

And just one day before going public with her TikTok account, she shared a series of photos of her channeling bridal style.

In the carousel shared Wednesday, Richie poses in front of a white convertible in a head-to-toe white look styled by Liat Baruch. The set consists of a vintage-like waist-length vest with a matching mermaid skirt.

Her choice of accessories were a ribbon-adorned Chanel handbag, round sunglasses and a scarf tied around her braided ponytail.

"La rêverie ♡," Richie captioned the post, which translates in English to "daydreaming."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)
Amy Sussman/Getty for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Richie and Grainge were first linked in April 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official that month. Just one year later, the two were engaged. A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two are "a great match."

Richie has shown her dedication to her beau by converting to his religion of Judaism ahead of their pending ceremony.

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," she wrote in the post shared on April 3. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."

Related Articles
sofia richie
Sofia Richie Looks Positively Bridal in Her All-White Outfit Ahead of Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Relationship Timeline
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)
Sofia Richie's Latest Instagram Hints Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge Is Getting Closer: 'Here We Go'
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Sofia Richie Reveals She's Converted to Judaism Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge: 'Magical Day'
Sofia Richie is Getting Ready to Say 'I Do' With Luxury Spa Treatment at Sev
Sofia Richie Gets Ready to Say 'I Do' with Luxury Spa Visit: 'Pre Wedding Touch Up'
sophia richie, nicole richie
Nicole and Sofia Richie Have a Matchy-Matchy Sister Date at the Chanel Show in Paris
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 14, 2022
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her Upcoming Wedding to Elliot Grainge with Dreamy Bridal Shower
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Who Is Sofia Richie's Fiancé? All About Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics of Her Engagement to Elliot Grainge: 'Most Special Moment'
Sofia Richie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Engagement to Elliot Grainge: 'Most Special Moment'
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Lily Rose and Wife Daira Show Off Wedding Bands at 2023 CMT Awards: 'It's Been Fun' (Exclusive)
Nicole Richie, Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie and Miles Richie attend the Lionel Richie Hand And Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Lionel Richie's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Lionel Richie (L), and Lisa Parigi --- attends the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Lionel Richie's Girlfriend? All About Lisa Parigi
sofia richie
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party with Glam Parisian Getaway Alongside Sister Nicole
Taylor and Sophia’s Wedding. credit line – Ryanne ODonnell Photography, LLC
TikTok Stars Taylor and Soph Are Married! Inside Their 'Timeless' South Carolina Wedding
Alix Earle
Who Is Alix Earle? All About the Viral TikTok Sensation
Ciara Hits Back at Haters of Her Naked Oscars Party Dress In Funny TikTok: ‘Selective Outrage’
Ciara Hits Back at Haters of Her Naked Oscars Party Dress in Funny TikTok: 'Selective Outrage'