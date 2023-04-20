Sofia Richie Joins TikTok — with Her Married Name! — Just in Time to Show Off Her Wedding Prep

Sofia Richie just gave fans a hint at the status of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge.

Within the last few days, the influencer and Nudestix beauty director has been sharing glimpses at the preparations for her forthcoming nuptials to the music executive.

And on Thursday, the 24-year-old uploaded her first-ever TikTok video to her new account and tacked on her soon-to-be husband's last name to her username, @sofiarichiegrainge.

However, Richie's cheeky nod to her love wasn't mentioned in the stylish get-ready-with-me video, which shows the star picking out an outfit for a dinner event in the South of France.

At the end of the clip she's seen twirling around in a halter-neck bodycon dress with a blue chevron pattern, gold earrings and white shoes, and holding a fuchsia purse, before giving the camera a kiss.

Richie has already racked up thousands of followers on her account as of writing. Many of her followers complimented the outfit, showed excitement for account and wished her well on her ceremony in the comment section of the video.

But Richie is clearly ready to be a TikTok girlie, because she followed up the first video with another one, revealing that it's the night before her wedding weekend kicks off. In the video, she shares her getting-ready routine for her face, joking that she "went to town" in the sun, getting a bit of a burn that she had to cover with concealer.

Earlier this week, Richie teased that the big day is inching closer, sharing an aerial photo of an island captioned with the words, "Here we go," and wedding-related emojis to Instagram.

And just one day before going public with her TikTok account, she shared a series of photos of her channeling bridal style.

In the carousel shared Wednesday, Richie poses in front of a white convertible in a head-to-toe white look styled by Liat Baruch. The set consists of a vintage-like waist-length vest with a matching mermaid skirt.

Her choice of accessories were a ribbon-adorned Chanel handbag, round sunglasses and a scarf tied around her braided ponytail.

"La rêverie ♡," Richie captioned the post, which translates in English to "daydreaming."

Amy Sussman/Getty for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Richie and Grainge were first linked in April 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official that month. Just one year later, the two were engaged. A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two are "a great match."

Richie has shown her dedication to her beau by converting to his religion of Judaism ahead of their pending ceremony.

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," she wrote in the post shared on April 3. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."