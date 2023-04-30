Sofia Richie's Husband Elliot Grainge Narrates Her Makeup Routine in Sweet TikTok: Watch

Richie and Grange are currently on their honeymoon after tying the knot in France on April 22

By
Published on April 30, 2023 01:39 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@sofiarichiegrainge/video/7227498257943924010. Sofia Richie Grainge/Tiktok; Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles held at Delilah on January 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Photo: Sofia Richie Grainge/Tiktok; Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Sofia Richie's husband Elliot Griange is getting in on her makeup routine.

The 24-year-old model shared a hilarious TikTok in which the music executive narrates his wife getting glam. She teased him in the caption, "At least he knew mascara."

Grainge, 29, introduces Richie at the beginning of the clip, "GWRM with me. Hi, my name is Sofia Richie Grainge, and I'm gonna do a makeup tutorial."

But by that point, Richie had already started applying her first product, which she can be heard saying in the background of the audio.

Her husband then jumps right into explaining each of her steps. "Putting this black tube makeup on the face, blobbing everywhere," he says, but not without stumbling a bit.

Grainge then refers to her beauty blender as her "black foamy thing," adding of the video's pace, "Wow, this is quick."

"Rosy red cheeks, rosy red, doubling on the rosy red cheeks. I think this is the fourth time," he teases Richie, applying her blush.

Although struggling to keep up, Grainge is at least able to name the brands of her products, such as a "black Chanel tube" and a Dior makeup compact in which she puts "the paintbrush on [her cheeks] again."

Sofia Richie's Wedding
Sofia Richie TikTok

After applying a different "black tube" on her eyelids, Grainge then narrates that Richie has moved on to "another beautiful pink thing," correctly referring to it as mascara. However, he hilariously says she is "lengthening the eyebrows" when she is very clearly coating her eyelashes with it instead.

But he backtracks when he sees Richie apply a similar-looking brush to her eyebrows, calling it an "eyebrow mascara," which makes her laugh.

He takes a moment to compliment his wife, saying, "You look great," before he continues narrating that she is applying purple lipstick, which Richie audibly questions the color he identified.

The clip finally ends on a hilarious note with Grainge signing off, "And get ready with me. I'm pretty, yay!"

Sofia Richie's Wedding
Sofia Richie Grainge TikTok

The newlyweds are currently on their honeymoon after tying the knot on April 22 in France, PEOPLE confirmed.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE in 2022 that Richie and Grainge are perfect for one another.

"They make each other really happy," the insider shared. "He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

