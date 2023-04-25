Sofia Richie Gushes Over New Husband Elliot Grainge in Glam Wedding Instagrams: 'Marry Your Best Friend'

Sofia Richie is giving advice on what to look for in marriage material.

The newlywed, who tied the knot in the South of France on Saturday, added some more stunning images to her Instagram from her fairy tale wedding to Elliot Grainge.

"Marry your best friend!!!" the bride, 24, captioned her latest round of photos posted on Monday from the famed Hotel-du-Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes.

The photo series featured various shots of Sofia posed on the hotel grounds, with her veil stretched out meticulously to capture the perfect shot. In the last snap, her dad, Lionel Richie, was captured mid-song with a mic in hand in the timeless black-and-white photo. In another black-and-white shot, the new husband and wife shared a smooch.

Added Sofia in her post, "I want to thank Virginie, Olivia, and all of my Chanel family for helping make my wedding dress so special. I felt like a princess, and I will forever be grateful for them and this experience."

BACKGRID

Ahead of her big day, Sofia shared a sneak preview to Vogue of three custom-made Chanel dresses for the special affair to the music executive, who is famously quiet about his private life.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on April 20, Grainge, 29, revealed that his "happy place is with my girl on the couch binging a TV series where we argue about which episode we're on."

Discussing his desire to live a private life and the irony that he's marrying someone more in the spotlight, Grainge noted, "You can't help who you fall in love with."

He added, "I really try and keep the profile as low as possible."

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private, but in April 2021, Sofia went Instagram official with a photo of herself and Grainge kissing.

One year later, on April 20, 2022, the model announced her engagement to Grainge, and her father publicly gave his approval. (Grainge's father is Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, a frequent collaborator with Lionel.)

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. DALI / MEGA

"I love Elliot," the "Hello" singer, 73, told Access Hollywood on April 26, 2022, shortly after his daughter's announcement. "I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple later celebrated their engagement with a party that included siblings Nicole Richie and Miles Richie, brother-in-law Joel Madden and Benji Madden, who is married to Cameron Diaz.

"They make each other really happy," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE in 2022. "He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

When the wedding festivities finally kicked off last Thursday, Sofia celebrated the day before her wedding weekend by posting from a new TikTok account with the username @sofiarichiegrainge.

Sofia added a new video on Friday, detailing her "makeup moment" for her day of pre-wedding events while wearing cute matching monogrammed pajamas.

Sofia Richie. sofia richie/tiktok

The light blue long-sleeve PJs featured navy blue piping and a "SRG" monogrammed on the chest pocket.

"It's day one of wedding festivities; I just woke up," Sofia told her followers. "I don't know how it's possible, but I've already lost my voice. Typical me," she said with a chuckle. "It's going to be fine."

And it was. The dream wedding began with Sofia's father, 73, escorting his daughter down the aisle.

"That's my kid," the "All Night Long" singer can be heard saying in a video posted to Sofia's TikTok on Monday.

Sofia Richie Grainge/Tiktok

Later in the video, the father and daughter duo were seen dancing to "My Girl" as the crowd joined in on the song during the reception.

During the festivities, Lionel posed with the Madden brothers in coordinating black-tie outfits, in a photo shared to Instagram by Joel. "We look sharp !! 🖤 love you both," commented Lionel.

Sisters Sofia and Nicole, 41, showed loved to the guys, writing, "My favorite people of all time," and "My favs 🖤🖤" respectively.

Paris Hilton, who also attended the ceremony, added, "What a wedding! love you guys."