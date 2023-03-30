Sofia Richie Gets Ready to Say 'I Do' with Luxury Spa Visit: 'Pre Wedding Touch Up'

Sofia Richie is working on her bride-to-be glow.

The model, social media star and daughter of singer Lionel Richie is set to marry fiancé Elliot Grainge this year, and she's teasing her prep on social media.

On Wednesday, the star posted a picture to her Instagram story of the entrance to the luxury spa, laser hair removal and cosmetic surgery center SEV with the caption, "pre wedding touch up @sevlaseraesthetics."

Sofia Richie/instagram

Grainge proposed to Richie during a tropical getaway last April.

Though fans were shocked to see the model engaged, those close to the couple were not, seeing as Richie's famous father has "known him since he was 12," and "It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is," he told Access Hollywood shortly after the engagement.

Lately, Richie has been taking to Instagram to voice her excitement for the big day. Last week the star posed in her backyard with a slicked-back middle part, gray sweater, black jeans and pink heels for Instagram and captioned it, "The countdown begins 👰🏼‍♀️."

Clearly, the emoji selection indicates her big day is near and family friend Paris Hilton also seems to be ready to celebrate her love as she left the comment, "Can't wait sis!😍," on her post.

Early February, the star let her followers in on her bridal shower when she posted a 10-part photo carousel of some of the festivities.

The first photo showed the star and her beau hugging while Richie kissed him on the cheek, followed by a photo of a small white cake with "Sofia" and "Elliot" written in icing above a small slice cut-out on the dessert.

Photo three showed the aesthetically pleasing catering room with a table full of cakes, desserts and flowers, followed by a photo of a Polaroid where Richie and her friends are falling over each other laughing with pink and white panties wrapped around each of their heads.

The star added another photo of her enjoying wine with her squad and added a sweet photo of her and her sister, Nicole, hugging at the dinner table. She finished off the gallery with a photo of her opening a present, another sweet pic of her and her mother and more photos of her with the friends that came to celebrate her upcoming nuptials.