Sofia Richie Gets Ready to Say 'I Do' with Luxury Spa Visit: 'Pre Wedding Touch Up'

Sofia Richie is getting her pre-wedding day glow on

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 30, 2023 12:48 PM
Sofia Richie is Getting Ready to Say 'I Do' With Luxury Spa Treatment at Sev
Photo: JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Sofia Richie is working on her bride-to-be glow.

The model, social media star and daughter of singer Lionel Richie is set to marry fiancé Elliot Grainge this year, and she's teasing her prep on social media.

On Wednesday, the star posted a picture to her Instagram story of the entrance to the luxury spa, laser hair removal and cosmetic surgery center SEV with the caption, "pre wedding touch up @sevlaseraesthetics."

Sofia Richie is Getting Ready to Say 'I Do' With Luxury Spa Treatment at Sev
Sofia Richie/instagram

Grainge proposed to Richie during a tropical getaway last April.

Though fans were shocked to see the model engaged, those close to the couple were not, seeing as Richie's famous father has "known him since he was 12," and "It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is," he told Access Hollywood shortly after the engagement.

Lately, Richie has been taking to Instagram to voice her excitement for the big day. Last week the star posed in her backyard with a slicked-back middle part, gray sweater, black jeans and pink heels for Instagram and captioned it, "The countdown begins 👰🏼‍♀️."

Clearly, the emoji selection indicates her big day is near and family friend Paris Hilton also seems to be ready to celebrate her love as she left the comment, "Can't wait sis!😍," on her post.

Early February, the star let her followers in on her bridal shower when she posted a 10-part photo carousel of some of the festivities.

The first photo showed the star and her beau hugging while Richie kissed him on the cheek, followed by a photo of a small white cake with "Sofia" and "Elliot" written in icing above a small slice cut-out on the dessert.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Photo three showed the aesthetically pleasing catering room with a table full of cakes, desserts and flowers, followed by a photo of a Polaroid where Richie and her friends are falling over each other laughing with pink and white panties wrapped around each of their heads.

The star added another photo of her enjoying wine with her squad and added a sweet photo of her and her sister, Nicole, hugging at the dinner table. She finished off the gallery with a photo of her opening a present, another sweet pic of her and her mother and more photos of her with the friends that came to celebrate her upcoming nuptials.

Related Articles
sophia richie, nicole richie
Nicole and Sofia Richie Have a Matchy-Matchy Sister Date at the Chanel Show in Paris
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 14, 2022
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her Upcoming Wedding to Elliot Grainge with Dreamy Bridal Shower
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photos with Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Film Set
Nicole Richie, Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie and Miles Richie attend the Lionel Richie Hand And Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Lionel Richie's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Lady Eliza Spencer Shares Photos from Twin Sister Amelia's Pre-Wedding Bash
Lady Eliza Spencer Shares Photos from Twin Sister Amelia's Beachside Pre-Wedding Bash
Lionel Richie (L), and Lisa Parigi --- attends the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Lionel Richie's Girlfriend? All About Lisa Parigi
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Who Is Sofia Richie's Fiancé? All About Elliot Grainge
Princess Diana’s Niece Amelia Spencer Shares Scenic Photo with Fiance Ahead of Wedding: ‘Not Long Now’
Princess Diana's Niece Amelia Spencer Posts Photo with Future Husband Ahead of Wedding: 'Not Long Now'
Sofia Richie Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics of Her Engagement to Elliot Grainge: 'Most Special Moment'
Sofia Richie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Engagement to Elliot Grainge: 'Most Special Moment'
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding
queen rania of jordan, Princess Iman of jordan
Princess Iman of Jordan Borrows Mom Queen Rania's Bridal Belt for Pre-Wedding Henna Party
Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer attend the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Josh Flagg's Boyfriend? All About Andrew Beyer
Olivia Rodrigo Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Sofia Richie Shares a Smooth with Fiancé Elliot Grainge During 24th Birthday Celebrations. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChtAyFqpwPl/?hl=en.
Sofia Richie Shares a Smooch with Fiancé Elliot Grainge During Her 24th Birthday Celebrations
sofia richie
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party with Glam Parisian Getaway Alongside Sister Nicole
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles Models Jeans Dedicated to Fiancé Jonathan Owens on Bachelorette Trip: 'Soon to Be Mrs.'