Sofia Richie Steps Out with New Husband Elliot Grainge for First Red Carpet Appearance Since Their Wedding

The newlyweds were still serving bridal looks at the Chanel show

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 11:54 AM
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Chanel show, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 May 2023
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge took their love to Chanel!

On Tuesday night, the couple — who recently supported Lionel Richie at the royal Coronation Concert — made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the label's 2023 Cruise fashion show in Los Angeles.

Weeks after their opulent wedding ceremony in Antibes, France, and days after their romantic honeymoon, the two are still serving bride and groom looks.

The Nudestix beauty director and influencer, 24, opted for cream lace-trimmed shorts and a white tweed blazer accented with pink feathers. She styled the two pieces with black-and-white T-bar sandals, pink Chanel logo earrings and a sparkly micro purse to match.

Richie, who is quickly becoming TikTok's newest It girl, uploaded a getting-ready video detailing her outfit.

In the clip, she shows off her three "good luck rings" — two gifted to her by her husband (one being a promise ring from when the two began dating and the other a symbol of their civil marriage) and the third, a "something blue" token received during her civil ceremony.

Meanwhile, the music executive, 29, kept his look sleek and simple in a relaxed-fitted suit, white T-shirt and sneakers.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Chanel show, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 May 2023
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The pair's appearance at the fashion show doesn't come as a surprise considering Richie chose to wear three custom bridal looks for her weekend-long wedding celebrations last month.

In a video shared to Vogue, which got a behind-the-scenes look at the star's gown fittings, Richie said that she envisioned "simple" style for her big day.

"I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple. Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!" she explained to the outlet.

While her rehearsal-dinner ensemble (a white beaded high-neck gown) and afterparty dress (a camellia-adorned mini inspired by the design worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1993) were equally stunning, nothing made a statement quite like her wedding dress.

Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera.
DALI / MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For her walk down the aisle, Richie selected a sleek white design made with a crisscross neckline with several white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric in classic leaf designs. The dress also had an "S&E" detail with the date underneath (to signify Richie's something blue for her wedding).

"It is such magic," Richie said, describing the dress, which also featured a "heart design" in the middle of her chest. "I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."

Related Articles
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Wears Three Chic Chanel Wedding Dresses During France Ceremony to Elliot Grainge
sofia richie wedding weekend style
Chic in Chanel! See All of Sofia Richie's Gorgeous Wedding Week Looks
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding: All the Details and Photos From Their Lavish Nuptials
Sofia Richie,Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie Shares Photos of Honeymoon with Elliot Grainge Following Lavish Nuptials: 'Husband Trip'
Front Row and After Show of the Chanel Collection Cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Pictured: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie, Sofia Richie, Riley Keough and Elle Fanning Among Stars at Chanel Cruise 2023/24 Show
Sofia Richie wedding earrings. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Nicole Richie Designed Custom Bridal Diamond Earrings for Sister Sofia: 'A Moment I Will Never Forget'
sofia richie
Sofia Richie Shares a Sweet Look at Honeymoon Date Night with New Husband Elliot Grainge: 'Lucky Me'
Sofia Richie Coronation Concert
Sofia Richie Rocks Regal Look to Watch Dad Lionel Richie at Coronation Concert Days After Her Honeymoon 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE); Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles held at Delilah on January 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Paris Hilton and LACMA Trustee Carter Reum attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Stars Attend Sofia Richie's South of France Wedding Celebration to Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Gushes Over New Husband Elliot Grainge in Glam Wedding Instagrams: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on November 18, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Nicole Richie Shares Sweet Photo of Sister Sofia on Her Wedding Day: 'I Love You More Than Anything'
Lionel Richie and Benjamin and Joel Madden from Sofia Richie's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZwH5TuvxP/. Joel Madden/Instagram
Lionel Richie Coordinates with Joel and Benji Madden in Black-Tie Looks for Daughter Sofia's Wedding 
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrYalcHuWcS/. Nicole Richie/Instagram
Nicole Richie Wore 2 Daring — and Sexy! — Designer Gowns for Sister Sofia's Wedding
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Ahead of Her Wedding with Welcome Party and Glam Rehearsal Dinner in Antibes, France
https://www.tiktok.com/@sofiarichiegrainge/video/7227498257943924010. Sofia Richie Grainge/Tiktok; Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles held at Delilah on January 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Sofia Richie's Husband Elliot Grainge Narrates Her Makeup Routine in Sweet TikTok: Watch
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Marries Music Executive Elliot Grainge in Ultra Glam South of France Wedding 