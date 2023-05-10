Sofia Richie Steps Out with New Husband Elliot Grainge for First Red Carpet Appearance Since Their Wedding

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge took their love to Chanel!

On Tuesday night, the couple — who recently supported Lionel Richie at the royal Coronation Concert — made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the label's 2023 Cruise fashion show in Los Angeles.

Weeks after their opulent wedding ceremony in Antibes, France, and days after their romantic honeymoon, the two are still serving bride and groom looks.

The Nudestix beauty director and influencer, 24, opted for cream lace-trimmed shorts and a white tweed blazer accented with pink feathers. She styled the two pieces with black-and-white T-bar sandals, pink Chanel logo earrings and a sparkly micro purse to match.

Richie, who is quickly becoming TikTok's newest It girl, uploaded a getting-ready video detailing her outfit.

In the clip, she shows off her three "good luck rings" — two gifted to her by her husband (one being a promise ring from when the two began dating and the other a symbol of their civil marriage) and the third, a "something blue" token received during her civil ceremony.

Meanwhile, the music executive, 29, kept his look sleek and simple in a relaxed-fitted suit, white T-shirt and sneakers.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The pair's appearance at the fashion show doesn't come as a surprise considering Richie chose to wear three custom bridal looks for her weekend-long wedding celebrations last month.

In a video shared to Vogue, which got a behind-the-scenes look at the star's gown fittings, Richie said that she envisioned "simple" style for her big day.

"I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple. Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!" she explained to the outlet.

While her rehearsal-dinner ensemble (a white beaded high-neck gown) and afterparty dress (a camellia-adorned mini inspired by the design worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1993) were equally stunning, nothing made a statement quite like her wedding dress.

DALI / MEGA

For her walk down the aisle, Richie selected a sleek white design made with a crisscross neckline with several white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric in classic leaf designs. The dress also had an "S&E" detail with the date underneath (to signify Richie's something blue for her wedding).

"It is such magic," Richie said, describing the dress, which also featured a "heart design" in the middle of her chest. "I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."