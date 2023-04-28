Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding: All the Details and Photos From Their Lavish Nuptials

Sofia Richie has raised the bar for celebrity weddings.

Richie, the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, wed her now-husband Elliot Grainge in the South of France on April 22, 2023. Grainge is the founder of music label 10K Projects and also the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

After announcing their engagement in April 2022, Richie and Grainge jetted to the French Riviera for an extravagant wedding weekend one year later, complete pre-nuptial activities like a pool party and rehearsal dinner. From the moment the couple — and their many celebrity guests — landed, their subsequent festivities dominated headlines and social media, with many declaring the event the wedding of the year.

Between Richie's three custom Chanel bridal gowns and surprise performances by Lionel and Good Charlotte, it's no surprise why the nuptials generated such fanfare. Based on photos and videos shared on social media, the entire weekend was a party from start to finish.

"We recapped the night and ordered big bowls of pasta along with every French food you could imagine," Richie told Vogue after the celebration was over. "We just sat around recapping until the morning. It was great!"

From their exclusive venue to their extravagant cake (which they had to cut with a saber!), here are all the details of Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's wedding in the South of France.

They hosted their wedding weekend at an exclusive resort in the Antibes, France

Sofia Richie. Sofia Richie/Instagram

Richie and Grainge chose Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France, as the venue for their nuptials. The oceanfront retreat is arguably one of the most exclusive resorts in the French Riviera, and has counted royals, politicians and film stars as guests throughout its 150-plus year history. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock also hosts the annual amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival each year.

Sofia Richie wore three custom Chanel wedding dresses

Sofia Richie/Instagram

The model trusted French fashion house Chanel with three bespoke bridal looks for the wedding weekend. During an interview with Vogue, Richie admitted it was a "dream" of hers to wear Chanel on her wedding day, adding, "Having the opportunity to create this dress and work so closely with Madame Olivia Douchez, première of haute couture salons, and observing their art and immaculate attention to detail was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

For her rehearsal dinner outfit, Richie wore a long-sleeve hand-beaded number reminiscent of a 1997 Chanel couture look. The floor-length gown was dripping in sequined-fringe, and featured a mock neckline and sheer sleeves.

"I'm scared to move because I don't want to ruin one bead," Richie said in a video clip shared by Vogue during her final bridal fitting. "This is like a fairy tale. It really is. It's like an art piece. I feel like a princess, I really do!"

The bride-to-be completed her Friday evening look with custom diamond raindrop earrings designed by her older sister Nicole Richie.

The following day, Richie exchanged vows in a lace-embroidered halter gown with sequin appliqués. Several sentimental details were included in the design, such as two embroidered hearts on the front of the gown and the couple's initials stiched in blue inside the chest. She also topped off the look with a unique veil that was covered in resin water droplets.

"I honestly think Elliot is going to love it," the influencer told Vogue ahead of her wedding. "He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."

She finished the night in a white, square-neck mini dress, which was a recreation of a Chanel corset dress supermodel Claudia Schiffer wore on the runway in the '90s. Richie accessorized her afterparty look aquamarine chandelier earrings and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz were among the star-studded guests

Paris Hilton Instagram ; Nicole Richie Instagram

Celebrities from Los Angeles to London travelled to Antibes for Richie and Grainge's wedding day. Their guest list was packed with stars including Richie's sister Nicole and her husband Joel Madden of Good Charlotte. Joel's twin brother Benji Madden was also present alongside his wife Cameron Diaz and their daughter Raddix.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum were there, as well as beauty influencer Marianna Hewitt, model Talita von Furstenberg, TikTok star Jake Shane and Princess Olympia of Greece.

Lionel's longtime girlfriend Lisa Parigi and Richie's mother Diane Alexander were also in attendance. During the ceremony, Richie's parents Lionel and Alexander accompanied the bride and groom underneath the chuppah along with Grainge's father Lucien and his wife Caroline.

Lionel Richie proudly walked his daughter down the aisle

Richie was escorted by her famous father down the aisle, which was lined with white and cream-colored flowers.

For the ceremony, Richie and Grainge took over the resort's iconic promenade — making the walk from the hotel to the altar over seven minutes long.

"I was watching one by one each bridesmaid and groomsman walk down the aisle, and we were inching closer to the front, and I couldn't believe it was happening," Richie later told Vogue, adding that Lionel said to her, " 'You're the love of my life, and I'm so happy for you.' It was very emotional, and I feel so lucky that I have my parents. I'm very grateful."

As the father-daughter duo got closer to the chuppah where Grainge was waiting, Lionel was heard saying, "That's my kid."

The musician later reflected on their walk with Extra, saying, "She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: 'I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,' and I go... 'You're killing me. You're killing me.' But that's what a dad wants to hear, and I love Baby Girl so much, and the family was there to root her on."

Steven Sanchez sang Sofia's favorite song, "Until I Found You," during the processional

Steven Sanchez TikTok

While Richie chose American singer-songwriter Steven Sanchez's ballad "Until I Found You" as her processional song, she didn't know that Sanchez would be singing it live at the end of the aisle.

The bride called the moment, which was a wedding gift from the groom, "surreal" and "meaningful" to Vogue.

Sanchez even changed a few of the lyrics to "Sofia."

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge held a traditional Jewish ceremony

Sofia Richie reveals she' converted to Judaism. Sofia Richie Instagram

A few weeks ahead of the wedding, Richie revealed that she converted to Judaism as her then-fiancé Grainge is Jewish. The couple also legally married in the United States before the French nuptials, exchanging personal vows at home with just their parents in attendance.

Richie also told Vogue that it was "very important" to her and Grainge that they host a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony. The bride and groom's families witnessed a private Ketubah signing in the hours leading up to the wedding and Richie and Grainge said "I do" underneath a floral-covered chuppah.

Lionel Richie sang two of his hit songs during the newlyweds' first dance

Joel Madden/Instagram

Father-of-the-bride Lionel gave his daughter the most sentimental wedding gift: singing during her first dance. The Grammy-winner performed his hits "Stuck on You" and "Hello" while Richie and Grainge had their first dance as husband and wife — both songs being among Richie's favorites.

"I always said it would be a dream to do our first dance to 'Stuck on You,' " Richie told Vogue after the wedding, adding, " 'Hello' was a surprise, and the whole room was singing along."

They cut their multi-tiered wedding cake with a saber

Sofia Richie Instagram

The couple served an all-white, multi-tiered wedding cake decorated with flowers at their reception. Though Richie and Grainge haven't disclosed any flavor details, the confection was so grand that the newlyweds had to use a saber to slice it, according to photos published by Vogue.

Their wedding reception ended with a firework show over the Mediterranean Sea

Sofia Richie Grainge TikTok

Before Richie and Grainge's nightclub-themed afterparty began, the newlyweds treated their guests to an extravagant firework show. In videos later shared by the bride and their guests, the couple stood on a deck overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as fireworks were launched from boats. Richie and Grainge also exchanged a few kisses during the show.

Good Charlotte performed at the afterparty

Richie and Grainge's wedding day culminated in a chic, nightclub-themed afterparty complete with a balloon-covered ceiling and plenty of dancing. As is customary during a Jewish wedding, the newlyweds and their guests participated in a hora dance.

But the highlight of the party — which was later envied by plenty of social media users — was a live performance by Good Charlotte. The band, which is fronted by Richie's brother-in-law Joel and his twin brother Benji, sang their popular song "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" as the bride danced barefoot on stage.

"They are true rock stars," Richie shared with Vogue. "Between my dad and Good Charlotte, it was unbelievable. And most importantly, it really felt like family, which is exactly how we wanted the wedding to feel."