Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Relationship Timeline

Wedding bells are ringing forSofia Richie and Elliot Grainge.

The model and the music executive are in full preparation mode for their upcoming nuptials, with Richie recently converting to Judaism ahead of the big day.

After a year of dating, which included vacations in the Caribbean and plenty of romantic dates, Richie said yes to Grainge's candlelit proposal in April 2022. The duo celebrated with loved ones at their floral engagement party the next month, and in February 2023, the fashion designer enjoyed a Parisian bridal shower thrown by her godmother.

Richie and Grainge initially bonded over their shared experience growing up in the music industry: Grainge is the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, and Richie is the daughter of singer-songwriter Lionel Richie.

The "Hello" singer publicly gave his stamp of approval in an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood. "I love Elliot. I've known him since he was 12," he said. "It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who he is."

He added that his daughter was in "good hands" and that she and Grainge were "so happy" together.

From their travels to St. Barts to their sweet social media tributes, here's everything to know about Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's relationship.

March 26, 2021: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge share their first photo together

Sofia Richie Instagram

Richie hinted at their relationship by posting her first Instagram photo with Grainge. In the photo, the duo posed for a casual masked mirror selfie. Richie ambiguously captioned the post with a sunflower emoji.

Prior to being linked to Grainge, Richie had dated Scott Disick for three years before their split in August 2020.

April 5, 2021: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are spotted on a date

Rumors of a romance between Richie and Grainge began to swirl when they were spotted getting takeout from a Japanese restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. In photos obtained by E! News, Grainge was seen sitting in the driver's seat of a car while Richie grinned in the passenger's seat.

April 8, 2021: Sofia Richie shares a PDA-filled photo with Elliot Grainge

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie. Sofia Richie/Instagram

Richie made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a shot of the couple kissing. In the photo, Grainge is wearing a black T-shirt while Richie sports a cow-patterned bucket hat and bathing suit.

The model left a simple black heart in her caption. She also shared a photo of her and Grainge hugging on her Instagram Story.

April 18, 2021: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge go to St. Barts

Sofia Richie Instagram

The couple were spotted enjoying the beach on vacation in St. Barts, and Richie documented their trip on social media.

Alongside a photo of her and Grainge in a blue convertible, she wrote, "Dreamy 😍." In another post, Richie shared a photo of them kissing and wrote, "Post vaccine life."

September 12, 2021: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge see Lionel Richie in concert

Sofia Richie Instagram

The pair attended one of the music legend's concerts in Las Vegas. Ritchie shared photos and videos of her dad performing while she and Grainge hugged and sang along. The duo also posed with friends and family who attended the event with them.

"A day in vegas!" Richie wrote on Instagram. "@wynnlasvegas @lionelrichie you blew us away yet again ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

November 6, 2021: Sofia Richie posts a birthday tribute for Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Instagram

Richie shared an Instagram tribute for Grainge's 28th birthday. Beneath a photo of the two of them kissing, she wrote, "You are everything to me. I love you, happy birthday babe."

January 1, 2022: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge celebrate the new year with golf

Sofia Richie Instagram

To say goodbye to 2021 and ring in the new year, Richie and Grainge hit the golf course. Richie shared Instagram photos and videos of the couple hugging on the course, posing in a golf cart and getting some food. "2022 festivities 💛," she captioned the post.

April 20, 2022: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge announce their engagement

Sofia Richie/Instagram

After one year of dating, Richie announced her engagement to Grainge on Instagram, writing, "Forever isn't long enough @elliot." She shared a shot of the music executive's candlelit proposal overlooking the ocean and a close-up of the couple sharing a kiss. In the second photo, Richie showed off her diamond engagement ring.

In a since-deleted Instagram announcement, Grainge wrote, "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️."

April 22, 2022: A source tells PEOPLE that Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are "a great match"

Sofia Richie Instagram

A source close to Richie and Grainge shared with PEOPLE that the couple were "a great match."

"Elliot is adorable and really funny. He always has everyone laughing," the source said. "They initially bonded over their love of music and growing up in the industry."

They added: "They make each other really happy. He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love."

April 26, 2022: Lionel Richie says Elliot Grainge was a "nervous wreck" asking for permission to marry Sofia Richie

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty

After their engagement announcement, Richie's father told Access Hollywood that Grainge was a "nervous wreck" asking for permission to marry his daughter.

"I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived it," Lionel joked. "I was going to rib him a little bit, but I didn't want to play, he was going to faint. It was wonderful. … They're deeply in love, so all I can say is, that's what you really want as a dad."

May 30, 2022: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge share photos from their engagement party

Sofia Richie Instagram

The model gave her followers a glimpse into the couple's engagement party with a series of photos on Instagram, which featured her and Grainge posing together and elegant decor from their floral-themed celebration. Richie wore a floral Bernadette gown for the occasion, and the pair celebrated with pink bouquets and a flower-adorned two-tier cake.

They also had personalized cocktails — The Elliot, made with tequila, agave and lime juice, and The Sofia, with vodka, blackberries, lime, ginger beer and mint — along with an elaborate tray of appetizers.

Richie captioned the post, "Obsessed w you @elliot." She also shared close-ups of her dress and hair in another post, writing, "Details."

August 25, 2022: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge celebrate her birthday

Sofia Richie Instagram

Richie shared moments from her flower-filled 24th birthday celebration with a carousel of pictures on Instagram. The designer celebrated with sparklers, bouquets, cake and a kiss with Grainge. "A day filled with friends, family, and food !! 24✨✨," she captioned the post.

October 12, 2022: Sofia Richie celebrates her bachelorette party in Paris

Sofia Richie Instagram

Richie headed to Paris with her friends and sister Nicole Richie to celebrate her upcoming nuptials in October 2022.

The model posted a snapshot of her Parisian bachelorette festivities on Instagram. "Ready for the best week with my people 🤍👰‍♀️," she captioned a photo of her wearing pajamas in a balloon-filled room.

Richie also shared Instagram Stories with behind-the-scenes photos of a "Miss to Mrs" pillowcase, a ring-shaped cake and a selfie of her and her sister wearing NSFW headbands. "Omg…we have a theme," wrote the bride-to-be.

November 6, 2022: Sofia Richie wishes Elliot Grainge happy birthday on Instagram

Sofia Richie Instagram

Richie wished her fiancé a happy 29th birthday with a photo of her and Grainge cuddling in cozy sweaters. "Happy birthday to my heart! I hope 29 is electric⚡️you are the greatest thing to ever happen to me. ILY @elliot," she wrote in the caption.

December 31, 2022: Sofia Richie shares new photos of Elliot Grainge's proposal

Sofia Richie. Sofia Richie Instagram

At the end of 2022, Richie reminisced about Grainge's romantic proposal and their engagement on Instagram. She posted a series of never-before-seen photos from the special day, including a post-engagement kiss, a candlelit walkway, a close-up of her diamond ring and a selfie of the couple. "2022, thanks for the most special moment of my life 😉@elliot," the model wrote.

February 2023: Sofia Richie celebrates her bridal shower

sofia richie/instagram

Richie's godmother,Shelleylyn Brandler, threw her goddaughter a pastel bridal shower complete with a pink cake that read "Sofia & Elliot." Brandler, who has a catering company called TaDa Catering, left a sweet message for Richie on her company's Instagram.

"Sweet Dreams we're made of this….Special Bridal Shower for a Special G-d Daughter," she wrote alongside a video from the shower.

Richie later shared a series of photos from the bridal shower. In the first slide, she and Grainge embrace as she gives him a kiss on the chin. The other pictures feature the couple's cake, Richie with her gifts and the bride-to-be posing with several family members, including sister Nicole Richie.

"So much love 👰🏼‍♀️," she captioned the post. Richie also posted another carousel of photos the same day, highlighting her white knit halter dress, the event's tablescape and more.

April 3, 2023: Sofia Richie converts to Judaism ahead of wedding to Elliot Grainge

Richie revealed on her Instagram Story that she has converted to Grainge's religion of Judaism ahead of their pending nuptials.

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," she wrote in the post shared on April 3, 2023. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."