Sofia Richie Shares Photos of Honeymoon with Elliot Grainge Following Lavish Nuptials: 'Husband Trip'

“I'm very excited to just be locked in this villa with Elliot doing nothing,” the new bride said of her couple's getaway in a new TikTok video

Published on April 28, 2023 04:28 PM
Sofia Richie,Elliot Grainge
Photo: Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge are vacationing newlywed-style.

On April 22, the couple, who got engaged last year, officially tied the knot surrounded by close friends and family in Antibes, France.

After sharing glimpses of her pre-wedding celebrations on her new TikTok account and her bridal wardrobe (which included three bespoke Chanel dresses!) with Vogue, Richie Grainge, 24, gave fans a peek at how she's celebrating married life so far.

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

In a new post shared to Instagram on Friday, she and her music executive husband can be seen enjoying a serene tropical getaway filled with quality time in the ocean, bike rides and nights out on the beach.

Although on R&R mode, Richie Grainge did not leave out the glam. She stuck to the bridal theme, wearing a one-shoulder Magda Butrym top with rosette accents and Christopher Esber pants. She accessorized with a petite white handbag and sandals, plus fuchsia floral-shaped drop earrings.

"Husband trip," Richie captioned the photos.

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

The Nudestix beauty director also took to TikTok with another get-ready-with-me video for the look. While walking through her makeup of the day, she revealed that she "didn't have a voice for, like, six days," after the big day.

She also revealed the couple's trip agenda: lots of rest and relaxation.

"We are here for about five days and I'm very excited to just be locked in this villa with Elliot doing nothing, having rosé and tanning."

Since walking down the aisle, Richie Grainge has been basking in her new stage in life. "Marry your best friend!!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of their destination ceremony.

