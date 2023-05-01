Sofia Richie Shares a Sweet Look at Honeymoon Date Night with New Husband Elliot Grainge: 'Lucky Me'

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge know how to honeymoon.

The newlyweds are currently celebrating their marriage with a luxe beachside getaway, and Richie has been taking her followers along for the whole ride on social media.

On Sunday, Richie, 24, and Grainge, 29, had a date night under the stars, which she shared a look at on TikTok, and there were a lot of roses involved.

"Alright guys, I'm actually going to bring you with me tonight on my little date night," Richie said, while getting ready for the evening. First, she shared how she puts her hair in an updo. "I can do this without looking," she said, while twisting her hair and securing it in a claw clip. "That's how often I do it."

Next, she went into the closet to put on a floral pajama-style set with a black tank top.

Richie then shared a closeup of her and Grainge's date-night setup. She walked out to a dinner table perched on the sand and surrounded by a heart-shaped collection of rose petals and lights. "Oh my god, this is so beautiful," she said, adding, "This is magic."

sofia richie/tiktok

The couple sang the chorus of the song "Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez, before Richie remarked, "Best night ever."

"Onto [the] movie," Richie said, sharing a video of Grainge sitting in front of a projector screen set up on the sand for them. Their movie choice? The 2000 rom-com Meet the Parents.

The Nudestix beauty director also showed off her day to night routine on Instagram with a selection of photos on the beach, including a glimpse at their table on the beach. She wrote, "Lucky me! Day to night," in the caption.

Richie has been sharing snapshots of her honeymoon on social media, following her April 22 wedding in Antibes, France. Last Friday, on April 28, she posted a photo of herself and Grainge riding bikes, on her Instagram Stories.