Sofia Richie Celebrates Day 1 of Her Wedding Weekend with 'a Little Pool Hang' with Friends

Sofia Richie is ready for the first day of wedding festivities.

The model, who joined TikTok on Thursday, shared another video on Friday, detailing her "makeup moment" for her day of pre-wedding events while wearing cute matching monogrammed pajamas. Richie is tying the knot with fiancé Elliot Grainge this weekend.

The slightly oversized light blue long-sleeve pjs featured navy blue piping and "SRG" monogrammed on the chest pocket.

"It's day one of wedding festivities, I just woke up," Richie told her 154,000 followers. "I don't know how it's possible, but I've already lost my voice. Typical me," she said with a chuckle. "It's going to be fine."

The 24-year-old bride-to-be revealed that she was getting ready for a "little pool hang with my friends," to say hello to people who had just arrived. For the get-together, she said she wanted to do "a light soft little gentle makeup moment."

She kicked off the beauty look by gelling her brows up and also using an eyelash conditioner to "take these babies right on up."

Richie, who held the front of her hair back in clips while she got ready, then added some contour stick to her cheekbones, "just for a little definition," before adding some Chanel highlighter to the tops of her cheeks.

"Honestly, I might just keep it here. I will do a little lip but I just want to keep it natural. I don't want to be too heavy in the day." For her lip she paired the MAC oak lip liner — one of her favorites — with Summer Fridays lip butter balm which she's "clinically obsessed with right now," she added.

"I know it's light, I know it's light," she said, acknowledging how little makeup she put on, but "when the sun is beaming on my face, I don't want people to see just cake."

Within the last few days, the influencer and Nudestix beauty director has been sharing glimpses at the preparations for her forthcoming nuptials to the music executive.

On Thursday, Richie uploaded her first-ever TikTok video to her new account and tacked on her soon-to-be husband's last name to her username, @sofiarichiegrainge.

However, Richie's cheeky nod to her love wasn't mentioned in the stylish get-ready-with-me video, which showed the star picking out an outfit for a dinner event in the South of France.

At the end of the clip she twirled around in a halter-neck bodycon dress with a blue chevron pattern, gold earrings and white shoes and a fuchsia purse, before giving the camera a kiss.

Richie has already racked up tens of thousands of followers since making her TikTok debut. Many of her followers complimented her Thursday outfit, showed excitement for the account and wished her well on her ceremony in the comments section of the video.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Amy Sussman/Getty for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Earlier this week, Richie teased that the big day is inching closer, sharing an aerial photo of an island captioned with the words, "Here we go," and wedding-related emojis to Instagram.

And just one day before going public with her TikTok account, she shared a series of photos to Instagram offering a hint of bridal style.

In the carousel shared Wednesday, Richie posed in front of a white convertible in a head-to-toe white look styled by Liat Baruch. The set consisted of a vintage-like waist-length vest with a matching mermaid skirt.

Her choice of accessories included a ribbon-adorned Chanel handbag, round sunglasses and a scarf tied around her braided ponytail.

"La rêverie ♡," Richie captioned the post, which translates in English to "daydreaming."

Richie and Grainge were first linked in April 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official that month. Just one year later, the two were engaged. A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two are "a great match."

Richie has shown her dedication to her fiancé by converting to his religion of Judaism ahead of their ceremony.

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," she wrote in a post shared on April 3. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️."