Surprise!

In a new Vogue makeup tutorial shared on Monday, Sofia Richie is taken aback by her famous dad Lionel Richie as he makes a hilarious cameo while his daughter shows off her everyday “natural-not-natural” makeup and skincare routine.

Before his appearance, Sofia, 21, explains her dad is very knowledgeable about the world of beauty.

“My dad probably gets his nails [done], hair [done] and facials more than me. I aspire to be like him. He’s obsessed with skincare. He’s the person who will come to me and say, ‘I love you, your skin looks dry. Maybe you need a facial?'” Sofia says during the tutorial.

The model then takes viewers through her daily process, revealing that she has extremely sensitive skin and only uses Lancer Skincare products as Dr. Harold Lancer is her family’s dermatologist.

Sofia later transitions into doing her makeup and as she applies her “favorite” Butter Bronzer, a loud banging sound is heard from the other side of the bathroom door.

Lionel himself then appears and is in shock to find his daughter filming the tutorial.

“Obviously I’m at my parents house,” Sofia says as Lionel, 70, belts out, “I am so sorry!”

He then peers into the camera before backing out of the bathroom while hysterically laughing.

However, Sofia isn’t ready to let him off the hook just yet as she says, “Hello, well you have to come in and say hello to me now.”

RELATED: Sofia Richie Opens Up About the ‘Pressure’ That Comes with Being Lionel Richie’s Daughter

The father-daughter duo then sweetly kiss.

Sofia then asks Lionel if he wants to reveal his own beauty routine. “Sleep and water, and I guess that’s all I need to do. Bye bye,” Lionel says, leaving the bathroom for good this time.

Sofia then returns to her routine, which includes her good friend Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics products, and concludes the video by explaining, “My goal is to be like ‘Omg, I woke up like this.'”

Image zoom Sofia Richie and Lionel Richie YouTube

In addition to knowing the secrets to having clear skin, Lionel also knows a thing or two about how hard it is to raise kids in the spotlight.

Lionel is also dad to daughter Nicole Richie and son Miles Richie.

“I’m a tough dad, but what I realize in life is that you have to approach it with a tad bit of humor,” Lionel told PEOPLE in April.

The “All Night Long” singer has loads to be proud of. Nicole, whom he adopted as a toddler with first wife Brenda Harvey Richie, has a successful TV, fashion and lifestyle career and has built a family of her own, making him a grandfather.

And both Sofia and Miles, whom he shares with ex-wife Diane Alexander, are making big waves with their modeling careers and fashion partnerships.

Image zoom Nicole Richie, Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie and Miles Richie

Asked what he’s learned about fatherhood, the star said, “With my kids, I know their job is to completely scare me to death. And they’re doing a great job, by the way,” he says with a laugh. “I told this to Nicole the other day, my job is to embarrass them as much as I could, as long as I’m here. They’re trying to do the same to me, so I think it’s an equal swap right now.”

What helps is thinking back to what he was like as a kid.

“I remember the look on my parents’ faces when I tried explaining to them that we’re The Commodores, and we’re the Black Beatles, and we’re gonna take over the world,” he said of the singing group he joined while attending Tuskegee University.

RELATED: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Soak Up the Sun on Miami Vacation for Thanksgiving Week Getaway

“It’s the same look I have on my face when Nicole, Miles and Sofia come to me with their ideas,” he adds. “I kind of use that as my centering point before I completely go off.”

But more often than not, he remains calm: “I’m gonna have to kind of sit still at this point and kind of let it happen to me as it happened to my parents.”