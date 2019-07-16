Sofia Richie Claps Back at Troll Who Said Her Bikini Photo Was Photoshopped

Image zoom Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie isn’t here for body shamers.

On Monday, the 20-year-old model shared a new set of photos to Instagram, showing off her physique in a leopard-print bikini while on vacation with Kylie Jenner in Turks and Caicos for a girls’ trip celebrating Kylie Skin.

“Casual tanning spot 🔬,” Richie wrote alongside her first set of snapshots, where the model posed across a staircase railing. In a second post (captioned “Salty but sweet”), the star gave her 4.7 million followers a close up of her animal print beach look.

“Wow 😍😍😍😍,” Jenner, 21, commented on Richie’s sexy photo.

While other comments were similarly complimentary, one user called out the 20-year-old — accusing her of Photoshopping the image and said, “The curve of the wall sis,,, we were all rooting for you to not facetune like the rest of them!”

“Thanks boo! But that is an archway,” Richie quipped back, adding a kissing-face emoji.

Richie, along with Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, has been posting bikini pics and frolicking in the sun as part of the Kylie Skin summer getaway.

Karanikolaou was also at the receiving end of similar Photoshop accusations on Monday, after an Instagram critic left a comment telling her to take a bikini photo down because her skin looked like it was “rippling.”

The commenter wrote: “Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered” — and without missing a beat, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul popped into the comments to applaud her friend’s body, writing, “@inkerella_ leave her thick thighs and phat p—- out of this!!!!!!”

Karanikolaou also clapped back at the critic in the comments. “@inkerella_ uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out 😂,” she said.

This isn’t the only time Jenner has shut down Instagram critics while she and her friends share snapshots from their island vacation.

After the Kylie Skin mogul posted a sultry nude photo wearing nothing more than an oversized straw hat while covering up her private areas with crossed arms and legs, beauty influencer Amanda Ensing wrote a comment that insinuated the star took inspiration from a photo she posted last month.

“This photo looks awfully familiar 🧐😅,” Ensing wrote, referencing a nude shot she shared that gave off a vibe similar to Jenner’s. Like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, the YouTuber sported a massive straw hat that hid her face, and concealed her naked torso by crossing her arms and legs.

But according to Jenner, that wasn’t the case. Referncing her older sister, Kim Kardashian West,

Stormi’s mom wrote, “From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest 🤷🏻‍♀️.”