Sofia Richie Celebrates Her Upcoming Wedding to Elliot Grainge with Dreamy Bridal Shower

Sofia Richie's friends and family went all out to celebrate their favorite bride-to-be.

Over the weekend, Richie had a dreamy bridal shower, thrown by her godmother Shelleylyn Brandler. Surrounded by loved ones, both Richie and her fiance Elliot Grainge enjoyed a space decked out in pastel hues and tons of food.

For the day, Richie, 24, wore a white knit halter dress with plunging neckline and open back. Her hair was down and loose around her face and she capped off her look with a pair of sunglasses to ward off the bright skies.

The tablescape included several cakes and desserts — including a light pink cake that read "Sofia & Elliot" — which Brandler shared on her catering company's Instagram, TaDa Catering. Alongside a video of the event, she wrote, "Sweet Dreams we're made of this….Special Bridal Shower for a Special G-d Daughter. Thanks TEAM TaDa! Thanks Cory for capturing the beauty!"

Richie and Grainge got engaged in April last year, one year after they made their relationship Instagram official. When Grainge popped the question, Richie confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing two photos of the romantic moment.

One image featured Richie and Grainge, 29, sharing a passionate kiss. In that same shot, she shared a glimpse at her massive diamond engagement ring.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she captioned the pic.

Grainge also posted a photo from the occasion, in which the twosome are kissing. "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote beside the pic.

At the top of 2023, Richie shared a few more glimpses at how her proposal went down. One snapshot on Instagram showed the couple sharing a kiss following the proposal, while another photo put Richie's massive diamond ring on display. The post also featured a sweet selfie of the couple on the day they became engaged.

"2022, thanks for the most special moment of my life 😉@elliot," Richie wrote in the Instagram caption.

Since their engagement news, the couple has indulged in all the lead-up festivities ahead of their wedding, including Richie's bachelorette party and their engagement party.

They threw their engagement party in May with a beautiful dinner that even included custom cocktails for both Richie and Grainge.

For the fete, Richie wore a full-length Bernadette gown embellished with a floral motif with Valentino platforms, while Grainge complemented her look in a linen tan suit, white button-up, and matching loafers.

"Obsessed w you @elliot," Richie captioned the series of photos, which included snapshots of decor from the special celebration. Florals served as the theme for the occasion, as seen in Richie's images of the flower-laden tables and pressed-flower adorned two-tier cake.

The bride-to-be took the party to Paris in October for her bachelorette party, alongside her friends and sister Nicole Richie.

On her Instagram Stories at the time, the model captured behind-the-scenes photos of the romantic décor at their getaway spot in France, such as the "Miss to Mrs." pillowcases, ring-shaped cake and bedazzled shot glasses.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Richie wore a set of chic pajamas, surrounded by pink and silver balloons.

"Ready for the best week with my people," the Nudestix beauty director captioned the post.