Sofia Richie Celebrates Turning 20 in a Neon Bikini: 'I Am Not a Teen Choice'

Sofia Richie will no longer be a teenager.

The model and girlfriend of Scott Disick celebrated her last day of being 19 years old on Thursday, posting a photo of herself in a neon bikini.

“I’m like goddamn bitch, I am not a teen choice #20,” Richie wrote along with the picture of her in a $65 bright coral two-piece by White Fox Swim and black sunglasses.

The daughter of Lionel Richie turns 20 on Aug. 24.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Though it’s unclear if Disick, 35, will be joining his girlfriend’s birthday celebrations, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex shared photos of him boarding a private plane with 8-year-old son and “lil lord” Mason as well as 6-year-old daughter Penelope on Thursday.

RELATED: Stars in Sizzling Swimwear

Last year, Richie, who was first romantically linked to Disick in May 2017, celebrated her birthday with a party at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah’s with friends, including Kendall Jenner.

Sofia Richie Michael Simon/startraks

The birthday girl also kicked off her 19th year with a positive message.

“18 was all about finding myself and 19 is all about loving myself. Thankful every morning I wake up and get to spend time with the people I love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Richie recently celebrated Disick’s birthday in late May when she posted a cuddly bikini photo and a sweet message.

“Happy birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you,” she wrote.