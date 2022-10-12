Sofia Richie is ready to party in Paris.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old influencer gave fans a glimpse at her glamorous bachelorette party in Paris.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Richie is seen beaming in a set of chic pajamas, surrounded by pink and silver balloons.

"Ready for the best week with my people," she captioned the post.

On her Instagram Stories, the model captured behind-the-scenes photos of the romantic décor such as the "Miss to Mrs." pillowcases, ring-shaped cake and bedazzled shot glasses.

The Nudestix beauty director even shared a selfie of herself and her sister Nicole wearing their bachelorette accessories of choice — NSFW headbands.

"Omg…we have a theme," Richie wrote.

Richie, who is also the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, announced her engagement to boyfriend Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of record label 10K and son of Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, in April.

She confirmed the news with an Instagram carousel of the dreamy candle-lit proposal.

In one photo, Grainge is pictured kneeling down on one knee and in another, the couple shares a sweet kiss with Richie showing off her stunning engagement ring.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," the bride-to-be wrote under the post.

Richie and Grainge received well wishes from the star's famous pals including Lisa Rinna, Lori Harvey, Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lily Collins and Jasmine Tookes.

The two went public with their relationship in April 2021. Richie subtly revealed her new man by including a photo of the pair cuddling and exchanging a kiss in an Instagram carousel.

"So happy for you sis!😍," commented Paris Hilton, while model and actress Larsen Thompson left a heart emoji.

Richie was previously linked to Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, 27, and reality star Scott Disick, whom she split with after dating for three years.