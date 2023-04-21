Sofia Richie Celebrates Ahead of Her Wedding with Welcome Party and Glam Rehearsal Dinner in Antibes, France

It's almost time for Sofia Richie to walk down the aisle!

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie, 24, is celebrating ahead of her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge with the couple's friends and family at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

Richie shared a glimpse into the fun, pre-wedding festivities along with her outfit details on her TikTok on Friday.

"Here's the plan for today's pool day hang," she posted on TikTok, showing off her "cute little mini dress" by Proenza, which she paired with "bedazzly, sparkly Chanel slides, and a "colorful, fun little" bag.

DALI / MEGA

"I knew when I bought this dress it was going to be my welcome dress," the bride-to-be told her followers, adding, "I'm going to wear these fun Oscar earrings. I feel like it is so South of France and festive."

Richie and Grainge plan to tie the knot on Saturday.

"Let me know what you guys think," she capped off her video. "I'm really trying to hit the bridal mark this morning so let me know if you think I've done it. Wish me luck!"

Later in the day, Richie was photographed looking glam at what appears to be her rehearsal dinner.

Since the couple touched down in Antibes, the influencer has been sharing snippets of the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza.

"Here we go," she wrote alongside the bride and groom emojis, on top of a photo taken from a plane showing the landscape and gorgeous water below.

EliotPress / MEGA

Grainge proposed to Richie during a tropical getaway last April, getting down on one knee in front of a stunning backdrop and surrounded by candles and flowers.

"Forever isn't long enough," Richie captioned images from their engagement on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after their engagement announcement, Richie's father — who is a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge's father — told Access Hollywood, "I love Elliot. I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

"They make each other really happy," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days after their engagement. "He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."