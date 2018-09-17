X17online.com

Sofia Richie has been a girl on-the-go lately, hitting up a ton of shows and parties during New York Fashion Week, but as soon as she touched down back on the west coast, she headed straight to the hair salon.

The 20-year-old was spotted leaving the salon with a lighter, blonder color and she debuted her new look in an outfit that showed off her abs of steel. She wore low-rise distressed jeans and a white tee tied into a crop top, plus white sneakers.

Richie was recently the subject of a heated discussion on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when Kourtney Kardashian found out that Richie’s boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, introduced their kids to Richie without warning her first.

The former couple have three children together, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, and while tensions were high at the time, Kardashian has come to like Richie.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” one source said. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”

In fact, after one year of dating the Kardashian family all support their relationship. “Everyone really likes her,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars told PEOPLE.

“They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem,” the source adds.