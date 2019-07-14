Image zoom

Sofie Richie is “on a mission.”

The model shared a set of beach bikini photos on Instagram Sunday while in Turks and Caicos with Kylie Jenner for a girls’ trip, showing off her body in a hot pink string bikini.

“On a mission to tan 🐠,” Richie, 20, captioned the image, while Jenner, 21, commented, “Perfection.”

Richie, along with the rest of Kylie’s close friends — and baby Stormi — jetted off to the tropical destination to celebrate the summer body care-focused launches of her Kylie Skin line. The group arrived in a pink and white private jet decorated with the Kylie Skin logo, wearing matching pink Kylie Skin sweatsuits.

Upon arrival, they were greeted with drinks in coconut shells that had Kylie’s brand name stamped on them, as well as closets full of merchandise from Scott Disick‘s Talentless label and Richie’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. The group proceeded to enjoy their vacation, sharing photos and videos of their summer getaway.

In recent weeks, Richie, who has been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Disick for about a year-and-a-half, has been spotted spending more time with members of the Kardashian family.

She joined the Kardashians and Jenners for Khloé’s birthday celebration last month, and partied alongside Kylie and Kendall Jenner while celebrating their mutual pal Tiffany Sorya’s birthday.

Ahead of their Turks and Caicos trip, Kylie posted a series of photos of the group getting onto the jet, two of which showed Richie running and jumping for joy.

The reality star debuted the newest additions to her Kylie Skin line last week with a steamy promo video ahead of the line dropping on July 22.