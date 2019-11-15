Sofia Richie Poses for a Sexy Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Revealing One-Piece

Sofia Richie is still in summer mode!

The 21-year-old model showed off her beach day photo shoot to Instagram Thursday, sharing a series of photos from her time looking sultry in the sand.

Richie looked tan and toned while sporting a white cut-out one-piece and her hair half up in a perky ponytail.

The sexy swimsuit looked to tie as a halter top with the bottom half fastening at the model’s lower back. The cut-outs in the suit are seen in the center of her stomach, as well as her sides, where there are also decorative rings holding the fabric in place.

The model shared two separate Instagram posts, each featuring a new set of photos with different beach poses.

In the first post from Thursday, Richie captioned the gallery “Heaven” which included three pictures of the model kneeling in the sand.

In a later post, Richie uploaded three more photos — this time without a caption — but with a new set of photos now standing up on the beach and closer to the water.

It looks like the model is on a girls’ trip with close friend Kylie Jenner, who also shared some sexy beach shots of her own.

Richie’s post received lots of attention from her viewers, many comments using the fire and heart-eye emojis.

Paris Hilton was also a fan of the model’s photos, as shown in her comment “Stunning sis 😍” on Richie’s first upload.

Recently, the model shared another, more risqué look on her Instagram.

She posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram in early October modeling some Rollas blue jeans and asked her followers, “How’s your Thursday?”

The sexy snap garnered plenty of attention from her fellow celebs — but no one had a better reply than her boyfriend Scott Disick.

“It’s not bad thanks,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, wrote.

Others, however, were quick to comment about how great they thought Richie looked in the snap.

“a lot better now,” YouTuber Nikita Dragun commented in response to Richie’s question.

“Jesus Christ Sofia Richie you better 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added Tings magazine founder Vas J Morgan.