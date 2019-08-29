Sophia Richie Wears Crop Top and High-Low Skirt at Venice Film Festival Gala

Sofia Richie is coming in hot following her 21st birthday celebrations.

On Wednesday night, the model owned her red carpet moment at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, looking glam on the red carpet for the festival’s annual opening gala.

Richie showed off her abs in a black two-piece ensemble by Twinset. The look featured a bedazzled crop top with heart-shaped neckline which was paired with a billowing, high-low maxi skirt with pockets.

She completed her red carpet look with a pair of strappy black heels and simple jewels. Her hair was pulled into high, curly top-knot and her glam was kept more neutral with an orange eyelid and nude lip.

Ahead of the Venice Film Festival, the model celebrated her milestone birthday with a lavish Las Vegas celebration last Saturday.

After flying via private jet with boyfriend Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, Richie partied at Wynn Hotel’s Encore Beach Club while wearing a vintage Chanel swimsuit.

Later that evening the young star changed into a pink crystal-embellished Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuit and hit XS Nightclub, where she danced the night away with The Chainsmokers who were headlining that night.

Richie kicked off her birthday celebrations back in Los Angeles that morning when Disick, 36, surprised her with a luxury Aston Martin car. The sleek black vehicle, which was decorated with a large red bow on top, features orange and wood interiors and state of the art technology. The star also shared pictures of a sweet, rose petal-decorated breakfast table that featured a slice of cake, pancakes, eggs and chocolates in the shape of an “S” — a birthday feast seemingly set up for her by Disick.

Richie and the “Flip It Like Disick” star have been dating since 2017, following his split from his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.