Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Channel Vintage Barbie and Ken in Sexy Beachwear Halloween Costumes

She’s a Barbie girl in a Kardashian world.

Sofia Richie, 21, and Scott Disick 36, channelled Barbie and Ken for their first-ever Halloween couple’s costume, and the recreation is spot on!

While there are hundreds of Barbie and Ken looks to choose from, the pair —who were first linked in May 2017, then made their relationship Instagram official in September of that year — opted for the iconic vintage beachwear designed by Alejandro Peraza of Alejandro Collection.

Richie rocked a black and white swimsuit with a high ponytail and bangs. And, just like vintage Barbie, her makeup artist applied a winged eyeliner and a bold red lipstick.

Disick’s looked beach-ready in red swim trunks and matching short sleeve shirt. While he didn’t commit to shaving his beard, the reality star did put on a bleach blonde wig (which later made an appearance on his girlfriend’s Instagram Story) for the special occasion.

“Scott and Sofia ran some ideas by their stylist Jill Jacobs and decided on vintage Barbie and Ken to showcase their fun and silly personality,” Peraza (who’s created several costumes for Cardi B) tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It took several days to find the perfect striped fabrics that fit the characters as well as made sense together.”

Speaking to Disick’s signature style — which is the perfect blend of Yeezy streetwear and Hamptons sophistication — the designer says, “Scott’s fur collar was fun to add as only Ken and now Scott could pull that look off.”

In August, the pair celebrated Richie’s 21st birthday in Las Vegas with her famous friends (including Kylie Jenner and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolao).

The father of three gifted his girlfriend a luxury Aston Martin car, which Richie posted about in a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story.

The sleek black vehicle, which was decorated with a large red bow on top, features orange and wood detailing on the inside. “Holy s—!!!!” Richie captioned the first shot of it, adding, “best BF award” in another photo.

Richie and Disick have been dating for over two years, and their relationship seems to be stronger than ever. In August, Richie called Disick her “angel” as the two celebrated her 21st birthday in Las Vegas, and the two have even been house hunting together.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Disick is “beyond happy” in his relationship with Richie, adding that “she’s so good for him.”