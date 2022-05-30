Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge Share Engagement Party Photos (Including Funny Family Shots)

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge announced their engagement in April, and celebrated with a May party that included Sofia Richie, Joel and Benji Madden and Miles Richie

Sofia Richie is "obsessed" and in love!

On Monday, the 23-year-old model shared Instagram snaps from her engagement party with fiancé Elliot Grainge, 28.

The carousel features a photo of the future newlyweds posing together at their celebration Sunday. Richie wore a full-length Bernadette gown embellished with a floral motif with Valentino platforms, while Grainge complemented her look in a linen tan suit, white button-up, and matching loafers.

"Obsessed w you @elliot," Richie captioned the series of photos, which included snapshots of decor from the special celebration. Florals served as the theme for the occasion, as seen in Richie's images of the flower-laden tables and pressed-flower adorned two-tier cake.

She also included snaps of an elaborate grazing tray and a custom drink menu that featured the pair's personalities such as The Elliot -- made with Tequila, agave, and lime juice (with a spicy opt-in) -- and The Sofia -- a mix of Vodka, fresh blackberries, lime, ginger beer and mint.

Richie ended the carousel with a photo of her snuggling up to her future husband.

She later added more photos to show close-ups of her gown, her wavy half-up hairstyle, and a cacio e pepe pasta dish.

"Details," she wrote alongside the pictures.

The festivities continued in her Instagram Stories, where she shared a fun photo of her and Grainge cracking up about something as she looks over her shoulder.

She also shares a laugh with her sister Nicole Richie, 40, in an adorable photo captioned, "We're cute". For the occasion, Nicole donned an elegant floral blush dress with matching ankle-strap heels.

Another fun photo shows Sofia hilariously giving Nicole and friend Tess Kemper a blank stare.

In a group snap, the couple pose with Nicole and her husband Joel Madden, along with Joel's twin Benji Madden and the Richies' brother Miles.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that Richie and Grainge are a "a great match."

"Elliot is adorable and really funny. He always has everyone laughing," the insider said, adding that Grainge — the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects — is "very successful in his own right."

"He and Sofia initially bonded over their love of music and growing up in the industry," the source continued.