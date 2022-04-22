Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge Are a 'Great Match for Each Other,' Says Source

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Sofia Richie and Elliott Grainge attend Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Sofia Richie and fiancé Elliot Grainge are a "match" made in heaven!

"Elliot is adorable and really funny. He always has everyone laughing," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, adding that Grainge — the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects — is "very successful in his own right."

"He and Sofia initially bonded over their love of music and growing up in the industry," the source continues.

"They make each other really happy. He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him awhile ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

Richie, 23, and Grainge, 28, went Instagram official in April 2021 before getting engaged earlier this week.

She shared the happy news on Instagram, with two photos of Grainge's romantic proposal.

One image featured Richie and Grainge sharing a passionate kiss. In that same shot, she shared a glimpse at her massive diamond engagement ring as her hand rested on his cheek.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she captioned the pic.

Grainge also posted a photo from the occasion, in which the twosome is seen kissing. "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote beside the pic.

Grainge leads a relatively private life despite his father being Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

Prior to Grainge, Richie had been in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick.

Richie and Disick, 38, were first linked in 2017. PEOPLE then announced in May 2020 that the pair were "taking a break" from the relationship, with a source saying the Talentless founder wanted to "focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids" with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

