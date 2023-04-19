Sofia Richie Looks Positively Bridal in Her All-White Outfit Ahead of Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge

The bride-to-be wore an all-white ensemble hinting at her upcoming nuptials to music executive Grainge

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 19, 2023 02:41 PM
sofia richie
Photo: sofia richie/instagram

Sofia Richie is ready to be a bride.

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie, 24, rocked an all white look — hinting at her soon-to-be bridal status — in the South of France ahead of her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge.

In a trio of shots posted on her Instagram, Richie posed in front of a classic white convertible in a head-to-toe white ensemble styled by Liat Baruch. She wore a long white button-down top with large pockets and a square neck shape that highlighted her toned arms, as well as a matching long skirt that ended at her ankles.

She matched the look with black rounded sunglasses, white flip-flops and a white Chanel bag with flower ribbon flair. But that wasn't the only Chanel! She also wore a silver Chanel pearl and silver laced necklace and a white headscarf with the designer's infamous logo, which she used to tie her hair up into a single braid.

"La rêverie ♡," Richie captioned the post, which translates in english to "daydreaming."

On Tuesday, the model showed off another one of her bridal looks, a fitted long mocha Khaite long-sleeved dress, which transformed into fringe mid-thigh. She paired the dress with white pointed flats and wore her hair up in a sleek bun.

In a second photo, she showed a closeup of her matching wooden Chanel purse with black trimming. She captioned the post with a brown heart.

"Are you ready… ? 🤎," her father commented on the post, adding in a matching brown heart.

A day before, Richie shared a photo taken from a plane showing the landscape and gorgeous water below.

"Here we go," she wrote alongside the bride and groom emojis, on top of the image, likely alluding to her wedding that is seemingly soon.

Grainge proposed to Richie during a tropical getaway last April, getting down on one knee in front of a stunning backdrop and surrounded by candles and flowers.

RELATED Video: Sofia Richie Reveals She's Converted to Judaism Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge: 'Magical Day'

"Forever isn't long enough," Richie captioned images from their engagement on Instagram.

Shortly after their engagement announcement, Richie's father — who is a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge's father — told Access Hollywood, "I love Elliot. I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

"They make each other really happy," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days after their engagement. "He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

