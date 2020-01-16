Image zoom Revlon

Revlon has a new global brand ambassador — and it’s Disney Channel darling Sofia Carson!

The beauty company shared the exciting announcement Thursday, revealing that the 26-year-old Colombian actress and singer will make her campaign debut in Spring 2020, fronting ads for Revlon products including the ColorStay Foundation, the Super Lustrous Lipstick, the ColorStay Eyeliner and other upcoming launches.

“Since I can remember, one of my favorite places in the world was my mom’s vanity, where I discovered my love of fashion, beauty and the perfect red Revlon lipstick,” Carson said in a press release.

And, like any good makeup-lover, the Descendants actress has a sentimental connection to the global brand, founded in 1932 and well-known for classics like the ColorStay Foundation and the Ultra HD Collection: “I wore [Revlon lipstick] at my very first dance recital and every recital, performance and dance competition after that.”

Carson, who stars in the popular Freeform series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, says said she’s “so proud” to join Revlon celebrity ambassadors like Ashley Graham, Gal Gadot and Adwoa Aboah who “inspire me and countless women around the world.”

“Revlon’s Live Boldly platform speaks to the woman I was raised to be; a woman who is fearlessly herself, and who boldly fights for her dreams,” the star said.

Revlon Global Brand President Silvia Galfo added that Carson is the “embodiment” of the Live Boldly campaign.

“I have watched Sofia evolve into a passionate, dynamic woman with a sparking personality and infectious positive energy that touches everything she does from her acting and music projects to her commitment to charitable causes,” she said in a statement. “She’s the embodiment of our Live Boldly spirit.”