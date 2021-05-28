Sofia Carson Honors Cameron Boyce with New Clothing Designs to Support Late Actor's Foundation

Sofia Carson partnered with The Cameron Boyce Foundation for the annual charity event in honor of the late star's birthday

Actress Sofia Carson is honoring her late friend and co-star Cameron Boyce's birthday in a very special way.

The 28-year-old Descendants star partnered with The Cameron Boyce Foundation for its annual charity event remembering Boyce's birthday, May 28, after the Disney actor died after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy in July 2019. The foundation is run by the actor's parents, Victor and Libby Boyce, to find a cure for epilepsy and to honor their son's legacy and philanthropic spirit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sofia Carson as Evie and Cameron Boyce Credit: Eike Schroter/Disney Channel

Doing just that, Carson, who's on the advisory board for the foundation, designed a limited-edition jean jacket ($79.99; represent.com) for the campaign, along with T-shirts ($25.99; represent.com) and hoodies ($45.99; represent.com). Net proceeds go directly to funding epilepsy research and ending SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).

"It says 'We can change the world' in red," Carson told People (the Show!), noting the inspiration comes from Boyce's character Carlos in Descendants. "I chose the color red because it was Carlos' color and the back of the jacket is this beautiful art piece that Cam drew himself because he was more talented than anyone that I've ever known."

We Can Change The World Cameron Boyce Foundation Credit: Represent

"I look at it and it just feels like a little piece of Cam is here with us and I'm so happy to share that with the world on his birthday," Carson continued.

We Can Change The World Cameron Boyce Foundation Credit: Represent

The Cameron Boyce Foundation shared a statement from Carson on Instagram about the partnership and limited-edition pieces.

"Cam changed my world. Forever. In his honor, we must follow the footsteps he so bravely left behind and we must believe that together, 'we can change the world,'" she wrote. "To come together with TCBF and his beautiful family, who has become my own, to bring to life this heart-filled collaboration is one of my greatest honors."

Boyce tragically died in July 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, three years after he was diagnosed with the disorder. He was 20.

Ahead of the annual charity event, Boyce's parents told PEOPLE that they want to "propel forward" with his spirit. Earlier this month, the late actor's sister, Maya, also raised awareness of the neurological disorder through her new beauty campaign.

Maya Boyce Credit: Courtesy Tower 28

She partnered with clean beauty brand Tower28 and Carson's sister Paulina Char (who was also a close friend of Cameron's and is Tower28's brand manager) to launch a limited-edition ShineOn Lip Jelly, raising funds for her brother's foundation.