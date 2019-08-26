See the $14 Espadrille That Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Identical' to Expensive Versions

Image zoom

If there’s one style staple you need in your shoe repertoire, it’s a good pair of espadrille sandals. The only hang up is, those stylish kicks can often set you back more than a few bucks, making the shoe more of a want than a must-have. Well, one brand available on Amazon is here to save the fashion day.

The SODA brand’s casual wedge espadrilles are delighting fashionistas the world over with their sleek designs and incredible price point starting at just $14. The shoes are constructed with an espadrille platform and synthetic leather straps with an adorable buckle closure. The design comes in 44 different colors, textures, and patterns — like black, taupe, light blue, snakeskin, and camo — so you could, in theory, buy a different pair to match every outfit. You have more options when it comes to strap style, as well, with the sandals featuring one or two front straps of various thickness or even criss-crossed front straps with a thicker foam platform.

But, don’t just take our word for it. Read a few of the more than 1,600 five-star reviews on these ridiculously popular shoes.

“I wear these at least two days a week and am always receiving compliments. I’ve seen almost the exact shoes sell for two to four times what I paid for these! Super comfortable,” one reviewer wrote.

“I LOVE these. I picked out the natural colored pair and it was just the nude color I was needing. Almost immediately after putting these on my feet, they were so comfortable. Since they’re not a wedge and more of a platform sandals, I love the casual look they give off without being too dressy. I can’t wait to wear them this summer,” another added.

The only thing to take note of with these shoes is many of the reviews warn buyers to order a half size down for the ideal fit. But, considering the low price point, it may be worth ordering two sizes and returning the one that doesn’t feel quite right after you try them on. Soon, you could be one of the reviewers raving about the shoe and thinking about which color to pick up next.