This Breathable Pleated Tennis Skirt Has Built-In Shorts - and Shoppers 'Want to Wear It Everywhere'
It's possible that the only thing better than a skirt with pockets is a skirt with shorts. When you want to be comfortable but look cute - especially in hot summer weather - a skort can seriously come in handy. That's probably why Amazon shoppers have come to love Sobrisah's pleated option, which is designed for activities like golf and tennis, but stylish enough that people "want to wear it everywhere."
Available in six colors, the wrinkle-resistant skort is made of stretchy, breathable fabric (a mix of polyester and spandex) that makes it comfortable and easy to move in. Shoppers say that it's fairly thick, and even in the light colors, it's not see-through. The skort has a hidden adjustable drawstring that allows the waistband to be tightened, as well as a pocket that can fit a phone, credit card, or keys.
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the pleated skirt with shorts a five-star rating, with many customers raving about its "high quality." One reviewer summed it up: "Love the fabric, and the shorts underneath are thin, so it's not bulky. Perfect for Florida weather, breathable, soft, and lightweight."
"I have been looking for a cute tennis skirt for a while and this one is perfect!" another shopper wrote. "Great length, good quality fabric, so cute! I love it and I am so happy I got it, I might just get another."
Although some taller customers say that the skort runs a bit short (it's designed to hit mid-thigh), others say that the shorts still offer "decent coverage," and they don't ride up, either. Several shoppers were so pleased with their initial purchase that they even reordered the skort in several more colors. And some even say that it's comparable to more expensive name brands, like Lululemon.
For just $24, Sobrisah's pleated skirt with shorts is a versatile addition to a summer wardrobe, whether you plan on wearing it to the tennis court, the golf course, or just around your neighborhood.
