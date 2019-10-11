Over 1,000 Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Warm, Soft, and Grippy’ Slippers That Come in 40 Cute Prints

Image zoom

If you didn’t already know, Amazon is full of super comfy and fuzzy indoor and outdoor slippers. The retailer’s best-sellers have hundreds to thousands of reviews from shoppers who can’t stop raving about their favorite, heavenly soft pairs. While there are tons of impressively cozy options to choose from (including these plush, memory foam-lined ones), we couldn’t help but notice these top-rated, under-$20 slippers that come in 40 colors and prints.

The Snoozies Classic Splitz Applique Slipper Socks are a slipper and sock combo with an extra fluffy, Sherpa fleece-lined interior and non-skid soles. Each pair of slippers comes with unique appliques and embroidery that features something different on the right and left pair — for example, this pair says “But first, coffee” on one slipper and has a coffee cup on the other.

You can grab them in sizes small to extra large (which fit every woman’s US shoe size from five to 12), and the brand says they won’t shrink if you throw them in the washing machine with your laundry. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Snoozies slippers, saying they’re soft, adorable, and hold up better than expected for their low price point.

“These slippers are perfect! They’re warm, soft, grippy, and don’t get gross and matted like my others do. I literally own more pairs of slippers than I do actual shoes, so I know whereof I speak. They’re the Jimmy Choos of slippers, and I love them,” one shopper wrote. “I’m not going to lie and pretend like the split fox picture isn’t the best thing about them. It’s amazing to actually know which foot to put each slipper on. I’ve spent years of frustration trying to figure out which of my other slippers goes on which foot, because I like to break them in for one side and once I switch feet it always feels weird. This pair caters to my OCD on this perfectly. Thank you Snoozies, for understanding me.”

While most shoppers say the Snoozies slippers fit well, some recommend sizing up if you’d like extra wiggle room for socks. Customers end up loving their first pair of slippers so much that they end up buying a second pair — or six, in some cases.

“I bought my first pair of Snoozies at an airport several years ago because my feet were cold and tired. Wore them while waiting for my flight. I have had 6 pairs since then and love them,” another reviewer wrote. “Especially love them in the winter time; call them my magic slippers because they warm my feet up so quickly. Toss them in the washer and dry them in the dryer and they come out fluffy and ready to wear again and again.”

So, what are you waiting for? With the temperatures quickly dropping, we’re sure your freezing toes will thank you for a pair (or more) of Snoozies Classic Splitz Applique Slipper Socks.