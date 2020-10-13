Snoop Dogg Gets a Lakers Tattoo Featuring Kobe Bryant's Initials Following the NBA Finals

The Lakers' NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat came nearly nine months after Los Angeles legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna

Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to a fellow West Coast legend.

After the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA finals Sunday night, the Long Beach, California-born rapper, 48, debuted a new inner forearm tattoo to commemorate the late Kobe Bryant and celebrate Los Angeles’ 17th national title.

Snoop, a longtime Lakers fan, showed off the fresh ink in an Instagram video early Tuesday morning. It features Bryant’s initials, the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, the Lakers team logo and the gates of Heaven.

“As you see, tat is done. KB on the bottom. Kobe Bryant,” the rapper explains in the clip. “Larry O’Brien championship trophy with the Lakers going through the ball. Gates of Heaven up top, and it don’t stop. Laker Nation. Thank y’all Lakers."

“We the West and we the best,” he says, before the camera pans to a purple and yellow Lakers letterman jacket.

Snoop thanked famed tattoo artist Mister Cartoon for the new ink in the caption, and tagged several people including Lakers players LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.

The "Young, Wild and Free" artist dedicated several social media posts to Bryant, James and the Lakers leading up to the big game. And on Sunday, he was one of the first celebrities to congratulate his favorite team.

The rapper shared several posts, the first a throwback photo of himself sitting courtside in bedazzled yellow and purple gear with the caption, "Gang gang 🏀🏀🏆🍾🍾✨🏀💯."

The "Love on the Brain" singer shared a video of herself decked out in Lakers' gear while singing along to Queen's "We Are The Champions." She noted that Bryant would be proud of his former team.

"If you ain't on this time right now...bye. Lebron remains king 💪🏿 Lakers are the champs 💜💛 and Kobe is proud 🙏🏿 A.D thank you! #🏆 #Congratulations," Rihanna captioned the footage.

Los Angeles' hard-fought win comes nearly nine months after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.