How COVID Made the Saturday Night Live Makeup Team's 'Two-Minute Turnaround' Even Crazier

the hilarious way they made Maya Rudolph look perfectly sweaty in her iconic "Hot Ones with Beyoncé" sketch, all via a sneak peek at the upcoming special Stories From the Show: A Look Back at SNL Season 46

Saturday Night Live is typically pretty wild behind-the-scenes, but throw in a coronavirus pandemic, a particularly charged presidential election to parody, and some surprising guest hosts, and that season is one for the books. Lorne Michaels and the show's cast share their stories from the past year in the upcoming special Stories From the Show: A Look Back at SNL Season 46.

In an exclusive preview clip, makeup department head Louie Zakarian, hair deparment head Jodi Mancuso and cast members Kyle Mooney and Mikey Day all recall the unique challenges presented by the show's most recent season.

Though they were back to work in studio 8H (as opposed to the end of season 45, which took place remotely), the social distancing protocols still made it impossible to operate as they typically would.

"Normally when someone needs to get a quick two-minute makeup change, there's an army of people that just surround them, do whatever they got to do, and send them out," Zakarian sys. "With COVID: One person, one cast member, one hair person. You can't have that army, but you still have the same two-minute turnaround."

One particularly memorable moment for Zakarian was the Hot Ones sketch, in which Mikey Day portrayed host Sean Evans, the show's host, while Maya Rudolph gave her take on Beyoncé starting to panic as she ingested an increasingly spicy series of hot wings. Zakarian's role was to hide under the table in order to be sure Rudolph looked appropriately sweaty - and he shares the secret to her sheen in the clip above.

