Sneak Peek: Eva Mendes's Steamy Calvin Klein Ads

David Beckham isn’t the only star taking it off! When Calvin Klein chose Eva Mendes to be the face of both their Seductive Underwear collection and Secret Obsession scent we knew the ads would be steamy, but these definitely rival the soccer star’s Emporio Armani ones, with the sexy actress posing scantily-clad in satin and lace bra and panties. And this is just a preview! Eva will have more seductive ads for the scent. Both campaigns will hit magazines this September. Tell us: What do you think of Eva’s Calvin Klein ads so far?