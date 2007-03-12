Sneak Peak: Kate Moss for Topshop

Kate Moss is finally letting the press see her debut collection for Topshop, and although the line doesn’t hit stores or the website (which does ship to the US) until May 1, we got a sneak peek. There’s tuxedo jackets, bikinis, party dresses, shorts and more — and the best part is how low the prices are, with almost the whole line under $100. The 80 piece collection designed by the supermodel herself looks amazing, and no one is more surprised at how great the line is than Moss herself. “It’s so weird selling my own clothes. Who’d have believed it?” the model-designer tells British Vogue (which offers the exclusive first look), showing off one of the line’s little black halter dresses on the cover ($115). Moss also offers up some fashion advice: “Just because you’re wearing a pretty dress it doesn’t have to be all pretty-pretty.”