Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Posting Photos of Themselves in This Supportive but ‘Sexy’ One-Piece Swimsuit

Finding a swimsuit that’s comfortable, fits well, and makes you feel good can be a challenging task. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers have already put hundreds of swimsuits to the test to identify the very best options on the site — and this supportive one-piece is an all-around favorite.
The Smismivo Ruched Swimsuit is one of Amazon’s top 10 best-selling one-pieces thanks to over 8,900 five-star ratings from shoppers. The swimsuit comes in 37 colors and patterns, including solids like black and navy blue, and eye-catching botanical and cheetah prints. Available in sizes XS to 3XL, it has an adjustable halter neck with a tie closure, removable padding, and a ruched design over the torso.
Amazon customers are obsessed with the swimsuit thanks to how “sexy” it is while still being modest; many rave that it has a flattering fit that “hides imperfections” while accentuating the “right places.” Shoppers say the Smismivo one-piece helps them feel confident — so much so that over 100 people have included photos with their reviews.
“This suit makes me feel beautiful — not an easy task for a 44-year-old mom of four,” one wrote. “The fabric feels as thick and as good of quality as the $100 suit I bought from a fancy internet boutique. As a matter of fact, I’m sending that one back and ordering another of this one in a different color.”
Another customer said they were “shocked at how perfect the suit fits.”
“Not once was I pulling it up or pulling it out of my butt,” they continued. “Still could dive in water without the top coming down. I grew up [in] the ocean and honestly wasn't expecting much, so I’m pleasantly surprised. Spent all day tumbling down a river and it didn't budge. Brava!”
Still debating? Take this reviewer's advice: “If you are looking for a basic, appropriate, and flattering swimsuit, this is it — you really can't go wrong!”
